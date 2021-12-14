Have you seen the Meryl Streep lookalike? She too is a very good actress and has loved a man who is the victim of a fictional reality

Meryl Streep, among the greatest performers of her generation, winner of 3 Oscars out of 21 nominations, is, together with Ingrid Bergman And Frances McDormand, the second actress in the world to have won the Academy Award 3 times, a record beaten only by Katharine Hepburn who won 4. Awarded both in the protagonist and non-protagonist category among her famous interpretations there are really many, among these are present The hunter, My Africa, A cry in the night, The house of the spirits, The River Wild – The River of Fear, The bridges of Madison County, Marvin’s room, The orchid thief, The Hours, The Manchurian Candidate, The devil wears Prada, The doubt, Julie & Julia, Oh Mama!, Little Women.

Meryl Streep’s impersonator and her career

Defined as the double of Meryl Streep, the actress Natascha McElhone, 20 years younger than Streep, remembers her a lot not only physiognomically, but also their gaze and smile have similar traits. Some photos of McElhone really seem to portray Meryl Streep years ago. Natascha McElhone, born Natascha Abigail Taylor, who then adapted his mother’s surname, and of Irish descent, began acting on the stage, working over the years also on television. The debut on the big screen takes place in 1996 with the film Surviving Picasso directed by James Ivory. In 1998 he starred in The Truman Show and in Ronin, subsequently appearing in Lost pains of love And Killing Me Softly. On the small screen she began to appear in small television productions, often as a guest star, promoted over the years to a recurring character and acting for 6 episodes in Revelations, for 84 in Californication, for 43 in Designated Survivor and for 8 in The First. In the cinema she continued to act in successful productions such as Solaris, Looper, Romeo and Juliet And London Town.

