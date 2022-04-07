Have you seen the new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

To celebrate that tickets for the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will go on sale, Fandango unveiled a new poster for the film. The IMAX Special Edition Poster features all of the main characters and is designed to be dissected by hardcore fans.

“The eyes have it” (“the eyes have it”, in Spanish), tweeted the American ticketing platform, sharing the exclusive IMAX poster. Just like the teaser poster that was released a few weeks ago, this new poster also uses the broken glass approach to invite speculation. While Strange occupies most of the glass shards, a closer look also reveals Scarlet Witch, Baron Mordo, Wong, and some of the many versions of Strange that will be seen in the film.

If you look at the poster from a distance, it certainly looks like the glass shards have been arranged in a heart shape. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was shot for IMAX by cinematographer John Mathieson using certified Panavision DXL2 IMAX cameras, a format Marvel has been embracing lately. Over an hour of footage in the first Doctor Strange film was specially formatted for IMAX, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame became the first Hollywood movies shot entirely on IMAX digital cameras.

You can see the new poster below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie poster. / Producer.

Director Sam Raimi played with aspect ratios in his latest feature film, Oz the Great and Powerful, which opened in black-and-white Academy ratio and expanded to widescreen color once the story moved to the magical land of Oz. Raimi was hired to direct Doctor Strange 2 after original director Scott Derrickson dropped out citing creative differences. Raimi’s background not only in superhero blockbusters, but also in hilarious horror movies.

Portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange was first introduced in the critically and commercially successful 2016 film directed by Derrickson. Since then, the character has appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Strange was a strong supporting presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Cumberbatch stated in a recent interview with Empire that Doctor Strange 2 will be a “level success” of that film.

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6. @worldwide