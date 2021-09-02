Have you seen the son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis? He looks like both of them and has inherited a serious illness from his father

Johnny Depp, American actor, producer, director and musician, he is considered one of the most prolific actors of his generation. World famous character, loved by a large target audience, he won a Golden Globe for the film Swenney Todd – The evil barber on Fleet Street, having received 10 nominations. He was also nominated 3 times for an Academy Award for the same film, for The curse of the first moon and for Neverland – A dream for life. Interpreter of hits and well-known films such as Edward scissor hands, Ed Wood, Donnie Brasco, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, Chocolat, Blow, The True Story of Jack the Ripper – From Hell, The Chocolate Factory, Public Enemy – Public Enemies and many others, including the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, was recently overwhelmed by allegations of physical violence by the former partner Amber Heard.

The health problem that plagues Johnny Depp’s son

Father of 2 children, Lily-Rose Depp And Jackie Deep, had from the relationship with the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, during the last difficult year, has always obtained, among others, the support of the former partner. In addition to his public and professional life, Johnny Depp’s private life also reserved bad news for him. According to Vanity Fair and Voici and Gala magazines, their son Jackie has serious health problems. The news was given by the director of the Paradis film, Yon Gonzales, who stated that the actress’s absence was due precisely to the health of little Jackie. It is not known what kind of problems it is, it is known that he has been suffering for a long time from an eye disease, inherited from his father. Johnny Depp also underlined how much his son suffered from the difficulties faced by his father, especially due to some peers, “boys are often cruel to each other. My son has had to suffer a lot of backbiting from his classmates“, he has declared.

