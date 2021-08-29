Have you seen the son of Sam Mendes and Kate Winslet? He’s nearly 18, and the fact that no recent photos can be found means he lives out of the spotlight

Hollywood stars, Kate Winslet And Sam Mendes, are convoluted to the altar on May 24, 2003. The beautiful couple was one of the most famous of the entire star system, but over time the parties ended up moving away, announcing the separation on October 3, 2010. At the time they shared a son named Joe Alfie Mendes, born on December 22, 2003.

Who is Joe Alfie Mendes

Following the marital breakup, the little one went to live with the mother and half-sister Mia Honey. Since then a lot of water has passed under the bridge, the baby has been done young man, even if there are no recent photos available.

Despite the paparazzi they would probably make false papers to immortalize him in some shots, he is a kind of ghost in the mundane environment. This is because, unlike his well-known parents, he prefers to lead an existence away from the spotlights.

Kate Winslet’s children have always been with her, whatever and the artist really takes care of them. It has never been theirs to divide themselves between mom and dad. They do not have never left Kate. The admissions of the big screen icon, in an interview granted to Vogue, have raised a fuss of controversy.

The association Fathers4Justic I had taken a cue to make one advertising campaign, designed to highlight the problem of millions of children who wake up on Christmas day without a father figure.

THE legal representatives of Winslet had threatened to Sue the group once they become aware of the plans in store. Sam Mendes himself found it inappropriate to involve his own family. And so Fathers4Justic withdrew advertising.

From the information circulating Joe Alfie is very attached to his mother. The two love to spend moments in each other’s company. The first name Joe has Jewish origins and means augmented by God.

