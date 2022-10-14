Have you seen them? These are the 10 worst movies in the history of cinema according to critics

Without a doubt, the cinema he has given us an enormous number of tapes worth watching over and over again; creditors of awards and acclaimed by criticism worldwide due to its complexity, beauty in each of its shots or even for the great performances that accompany them. However, there are some others that have not suffered the same fate.

And although to say that a movie is good or bad is completely subjective, there is a consensus among critics about the worst tapes that have come to light throughout history. Whether it’s because of his script, characters poorly achieved or bad effects specials, certain productions have not been well received.

But what are the worst movies in history according to critics? Here we share the list of the worst of the cinema in the last decades.

Awards for the worst of cinema?

Although the vast majority of us know that Oscar awards they are awarded to the best of the film industry, there is a ceremony where the opposite happens; it’s about the Golden Raspberry Awards either Razzieswhich year after year deliver a kind of ‘anti-recognition’ to the worst films, directors and actors of Hollywood.

These were created in 1981 by some film students from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and have since handed out awards to celebrities such as Lebron James, Sylvester Stallonemadonna, Jared Leto and Sandra Bullock, among others, for their not-so-great performances.

Although some actors and producers decide not to go to this ceremonymany others have come forward to honorably receive their reward.

The worst movies in history

As we explained before, the beauty of a headband it is totally subjective, and it is that each pair of eyes that looks at them has a particular point of view about them; however, people who are professionally dedicated to criticizing films they usually have a pretty strong opinion if they don’t like it.

Among the most important specialized media in this area are IMDB Y Rotten Tomatoeshere we leave you which ones with the worst tapes in history according to these two organizations.

Worst 5 movies according to IMDB

A movie disaster (2008)

Hands: The Hands of Fate (1966)

Birdemic: Shock and terror (2010)

Super Babies: Little Geniuses 2 (2004)

The Hottie and the Nottie (2008)

Worst 5 movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)

A Missed Call (2008)

A Thousand Words (2010)

Gotti (2018)

Pinocchio (2002)

If you consider yourself a true cinephile, surely you saw some of these movies and you will agree with the list; but what other tapes would you add?