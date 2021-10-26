News

Have you seen Tom Hanks’ wife? His surname recalls one of the most famous films played by the actor

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tom Hanks, actor, director, screenwriter and producer, both film and television, is one of the most popular performers of his generation. During his career he has participated in international successes, which have remained in history, and has won numerous awards, in particular 5 Golden Globes, 5 Emmy Awards, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Silver Bear and 2 Oscars for Best Actor. With Spencer Tracy is the only actor to have won two consecutive Academy Awards, in 1994 and 1995, respectively for Philadelphia And Forrest Gump. Rita Wilson he has been his wife since 1988 and together they are parents of Chester and Truman. Wilson is also the godmother of Hanks’ children from her previous marriage to the actress Samantha Lewes.

Who is Rita Wilson, second wife of Tom Hanks

Loading...
Advertisements

Rita Wilson, like her husband, is an actress and producer, and has Bulgarian and Greek origins, her name at the registry office is in fact Margarita Ibrahimoff. The surname Wilson derives from a street in which she lived and is also reminiscent of one of her husband’s most famous films. Tom Hanks in Cast away, victim of hardship and loneliness, humanizes an intact balloon after the shipwreck on a desert island. Drawing on them eyes, nose and mouth, he makes him his only friend with whom he often talks, he calls him Wilson. Among the films in which Rita Wilson participated are remembered Bonfire of the vanity, Insomnia of love, Friends forever, Music Graffiti, Psycho, If you run away, I’ll marry you, Born to win, Gloria Bell, some of which starring Tom Hanks including her husband’s directorial debut, Music Graffiti. Rita Wilson also starred in 6 episodes of The Good Wife, made a film in 2007, The Trap and produced the acclaimed comedy My big fat Greek wedding, and, later, together with Hanks, Oh Mama!. Orthodox Christian and, since 2019, present on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she is very close friends with Rosie O’Donnell and active in charitable works and committed to the fight against cancer.

Read also Kristen Stewart: “I’ve only made five really good films”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

835
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
691
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
674
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
592
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
561
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
454
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
449
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
386
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
351
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
324
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top