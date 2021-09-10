Have you seen Vin Diesel’s wife? She is the mother of her three children and the couple have very good reasons to lead a private life

Vin Diesel is best known for the role of Dominic Toretto in the series Fast & Furious. Although much is known about him as an action movie star, the same cannot be said about his wife, Paloma Jimenez. Indeed, it is not known whether the two are actually married.

Who is Paloma Jimenez, Vin Diesel’s partner and father of his three children

Vin Diesel’s consort is called Paloma Jimenez and she hasn’t always been there housewife that people see today. Born and raised in Acapulco, in Mexico, made a breakthrough in the fashion industry, before moving to the United States, driven by the goal of opening up new professional opportunities.

Contracted by Two Management, an agency based in Los Angeles, towards the early 2000s, it remains a mystery how the star of The Cronichles of Riddick met Paloma Jimenez. Linked to colleague Michelle Rodriguez in 2001, six years later he said a Towleroad that dating a celebrity was a losing bet.

Paparazzi have a habit of rummaging through garbage, hence the decision of Vin Diesel to live the relationship with Paloma Jimenez away from the flashes. Just when the showbiz star expressed dislike of the Hollywood system, the two would have started dating. From then on they became inseparable.

The couple has three beautiful children. In 2008, after a year of dating, she arrived Hania Riley. Two years later it saw the light Vincent, the only boy. Finally, in 2015, Paloma Jimenez and Vin Diesel expanded the family with Pauline. Which takes its name from Paul Walker, more than just his father’s set mate, but a very close friend.

