Have you seen Will Smith’s wife? He has forgiven her for a multi-year betrayal and it seems they are living a very open marriage

Will Smith, actor, rapper and film producer, considered among the most influential people in the world and, according to Newsweek magazine “the most powerful actor in Hollywood“, He achieved worldwide notoriety in the 1990s after starring in numerous TV series and box office hits such as Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black, Ali And The pursuit of happiness. After a short marriage with the actress Sheree Fletcher, with whom he had his first child, married the actress in 1997 Jada Pinkett with whom he had two other children and who became the stepmother of Smith’s first child. Co-founder with her husband of a foundation that helps less well-off children and families, Jada Pinkett is an American actress, songwriter and entrepreneur. Here’s what we know about her.

Who is Jada Pinkett

She first appeared in 1990 on the sitcom True Colors, continuing to work in both film and television, achieves popularity with The Nutty Professor, where it reads next to Eddie Murphy, later participating in films such as Scream 2, Ali, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Collateral, Bad Moms, Girls Trip and the tv series Gotham. Singer and songwriter since 2002 of a heavy metal band, she also wrote a children’s book in 2004. Raised by a young mother and her grandmother, Jada has always shown a great passion for the performing arts, so she was enrolled by her grandmother in piano, tap and dance courses. Jada Pinkett’s childhood wasn’t easy, as she herself admitted: she lived in a rather poor neighborhood and family in Baltimore, and during her teenage years in high school, there was a time when she was peddling drugs. Jada was very close friends with Tupac Shakur that he met when she was getting out of that drug while he was getting close to it.

Loading... Advertisements

She then met Will Smith in 1995 whom she married after 2 years of engagement. In July 2020, the couple recounted some details of a period of separation they experienced, a moment in their marriage that was the focus of speculation, misinformation and excessive gossip. Precisely for this reason they both decided to talk about it during the Red Table Talk. The attention and intrusiveness of the media was attributable to Jada’s alleged sentimental involvement with the singer August Alsina, which she herself admitted to be true. Jada and Will Smith were having a hard time and broke up, only after Pinkett began a relationship with Alsina. Amid rumors of an open marriage between the two or that Will Smith was aware of his wife’s story, the two denied most things, pointing out that they certainly don’t have a traditional marriage and that they were separated at the time, and they subsequently reconciled.

Read also: Have you seen Zazie Beetz’s boyfriend? He is an actor and writer but doesn’t like being in the spotlight