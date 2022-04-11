Have your Xiaomi warn you if the battery runs out too fast

Related news

The cost of the battery can be an indication that there are problems in your mobile, and although you can choose not to pay attention to the percentage, if you have a Xiaomi mobile you can make it warn you if it’s running out too fast. This is a very interesting option in order to check if there is an app that is consuming too many resources, and that can alert you so that you take measures before your mobile continues to consume battery at an accelerated rate.

Activate the notification of battery consumption in Xiaomi

Battery consumption notification

There are times when an app can crash and consume more resources than you need, or be making improper use of your mobile that causes you to have to deactivate the automatic start of said app. If you want to receive a warning when your mobile downloads a lot in a short time, follow these steps:

Open Settings on your Xiaomi mobile.

Go to Battery.

Click on the Settings button at the top left.

Go to Battery consumption notifications.

You should keep in mind that this notification will not warn you about the specific app that is consuming battery, but about the fact that your device has used up a large amount of it in a short period of time.

When this happens, you will receive a notification on your device thanks to which you can put an end to this excessive spending.

How to see which apps use the most battery

If you want to know if there some application responsible for said drainage, You can access a counter from the battery section itself in the settings, which will show you a list of apps and hardware elements responsible for this expense. Follow these steps:

Open Settings on your Xiaomi device.

Go to Battery.

Scroll down to see the graph.

From here, depending on the category you click on the upper tabs. If you click on the button that says “All” you can choose between software and hardware and see which one has consumed the highest percentage of battery.

