Having a daughter does not justify harassment

After the accusations, as always, the apologies arrive and, together with these, the justifications. However, the extenuating offers by the man who harassed the journalist Greta Beccaglia on live TV on Saturday night only aggravated the situation.

These days, there is nothing but talk of what happened to Greta Beccaglia on Saturday. There sports journalist, employed by a Tuscan television station, was harassed on live tv while he stood outside the stadium where the Serie A match between Empoli and Fiorentina. In particular, in addition to the sexist phrases that she felt addressed, there was a fan who arrived at pat the girl’s butt, which then has reported the fact on social media, asking that the man was identified. Monday, November 29th it was disclosed the identity of the harasser who, following the media outrage of which he became the protagonist, thought well of justify yourself. In doing so, however, he succeeded in difficult intent to further worsen their situation and make the gesture he made is even more problematic.

Greta Beccaglia and the harassment suffered

On Saturday evening, just 2 days from the International Day against Violence against Women which is celebrated annually on November 25, a journalist named Greta Beccaglia suffered heavy harassment during working hours and, moreover, live on TV. Upon exiting the stadium, where Beccaglia was to record a service on the match as soon as it was over, the woman was touched without her consent by a fan which, as reported by the journalist herself: “He first spat on his hand and then slapped me on the butt, hard, violent, which also hurt physically”. The use of the conjunction “also”, Since what she suffered did not only bring physical pain, but made her feel above all violated, leaving her shaken and deeply traumatized. This gesture, which for some it is “Only a college girl”, constitutes a abuse in all respects and, as such, it must be condemned. This is why, after the identification of the offending subject, he is now under investigation for sexual assault, an accusation to which must be added 3 years of daspo.

The victim’s words

A few hours after it happened, the video of the fact went viral and if, on the one hand, it was horrible to have to witness yet another sexist episode against a woman, we can tellthe lucky ones that the gesture was captured by the cameras as an imperishable testimony of what is the total lack of respect that some men reserve towards women. The same journalist said she was “lucky” precisely for this reason, recognizing how this violence happens daily to girls who, unfortunately, “They do not have the opportunity to defend themselves, they do not have video evidence of the harassment suffered”, to then add that, if she has come to denounce the fact, it is above all for them.

An apology from the fan

When the attacker’s name has become public domainor, the man could not help but apologize – as expected in cases like these – for later diminish the seriousness of the incident and frantically search for mitigating, thus effectively canceling the initial apology. Apologies which, in all probability, they would never arrive if the spanking hadn’t ended up on television and, consequently, in the media mincer. But while wanting to give the benefit of the doubt to a man who is keen to let people know that he is not “a bad person” and that he is going through “all the sorrows of the world” – a moral condition to which, we would like to emphasize, he condemned himself with their own hands (in every sense) – it is undeniable that the justification with which he would claim to be cleared from indignation and accusations may be even more problematic than the fact itself.

When justifications only aggravate the situation

In fact, in the last few hours, in a vain attempt di clean up their image, Andrea Serrani, this is the name of the man, tells di have a daughter. If what in his eyes it might seem a mitigating factor, constitutes on the contrary an aggravating circumstance with respect to what he committed. The pat on the ass for which he is indicted appears, in fact, even more serious if attributed to a father of a family who would be responsible for setting a good example for his children. Also, what will a little girl learn from seeing her dad intentionally touch a woman’s private parts, whose consent he completely violates? Most likely, he will end up believing that this is totally normal behavior and, if you immediately find it difficult to recognize its seriousness.

