Having an iPhone for an emergency only costs 280 euros, and it was a best seller

Great replacement terminal for when we travel or play sports.

One of the best iPhone in the last decade is this iPhone XR that can be yours today for only 280 euros. Remember that it is a reconditioned unit, whose battery is more than 80% useful today and could have some minor cosmetic damage. For less than 300 euros you can take home a very good iPhone, with a great camera and one of the best autonomies in the history of Apple.

The iPhone XR was a authentic best seller, Well, it came out the same year as the iPhone XS and XS Max. It was the reduced and colorful version of the iPhone of that year and it was a success. Now it can be yours with a very low price and to be able to use in times of emergency, such as trips or hiking trips. Buying an iPhone XR in 2022 may be worth it.

Buy an iPhone XR for 280 euros

The unit with the best price today is the (PRODUCT)RED in its 64 GB version internal storage. For a little more you have the 128 GB (315 euros). This iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution. We have notification LEDs (something unusual in an iPhone) and notch for sensors and Face ID.

The power comes from the processor Apple A12 Bionic of 7 nm that runs at 2.5 GHz and with which it achieves great energy efficiency. Its 3 GB of LPDDR4 RAM make the iOS 15 system in its latest version run luxuriously. In its rear part we have a spectacular Apple’s own 12.2 MP camera, with optical image stabilizationrecording in 4K at 60fps and slow motion at 240fps in 720p. Impressive to see a single-lens camera doing so many things so well. Its front lens is 7.2 MP and it complies without further ado. Together these cameras achieved 101 points in the DxOMark test.

We do not have 5G connectivity on this model, but we do have WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM, GPS and NFC. The battery of this iPhone XR is 2,942 mAh and has wireless charging. It is a terminal made of aluminum alloy and glass, so it is quite premium, nothing to do with its price that could pass for a mid-range Android.

