Having covid is confusing. This is a plan to overcome the disease

BA.2, a highly contagious subvariant of the omicron variant, has caused concern among health authorities by becoming the dominant version of the coronavirus worldwide. So far, evidence suggests that BA.2 is 30 percent to 80 percent more transmissible than the original omicron variant, and cases are already on the rise in several regions of the United States.

Although we have the tools to prepare for a surge in cases — vaccinations, frequent testing, high-quality masks, and social distancing — experts are concerned that the public’s ability to adhere to precautionary measures is diminishing. And it can still be confusing knowing what to expect from a covid infection. When should you get tested? How long will the infection last? Like previous coronavirus variants, BA.2 can be wildly unpredictable in its timing and range of symptoms.

To further complicate matters, you won’t know for sure if you’re dealing with the BA.2 sub-variant or the original omicron variant. “It’s not something that is reported clinically,” says Stuart Ray, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. But regardless of which subvariant you have, you can apply the same course of action, Ray said. Mark the calendar and test at the first sign of illness, monitor oxygen levels with a pulse oximeter, and watch for signs that the infection is getting worse, such as shortness of breath or chest pains. the chest.

The first data indicate that BA.2 is no more ill than the omicron variant, which in turn was less severe than the delta variant. But every patient is different, Ray said, and while most have mild illness and recover in about a week, it’s possible to get seriously ill with BA.2. Like the original, BA.2 is able to bypass immune defenses, even if you’re vaccinated and have already taken your booster.

Here’s what you need to know at each stage of the infection.

When — and how often — to get tested for COVID-19

Like the omicron variant, BA.2 progresses rapidly, and people who develop symptoms may begin to feel unwell two to three days after exposure to the coronavirus, according to Aubree Gordon, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. Some of the early symptoms can be very similar to those of a cold or the flu, and include a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough or fever. Some people also report a loss of taste or smell, muscle aches, headaches, gastrointestinal problems, and skin rashes. “I would get tested as soon as I had any symptoms,” Gordon said.

If you use a home test and get a negative result, you should continue to take precautions and get tested again 24 to 48 hours later, Gordon said. It may be that the virus has not yet reached detectable levels in a rapid test. If symptoms persist and your home test result is still negative a few days later, you may want to have a laboratory PCR test, which is more sensitive in detecting traces of the coronavirus.

Even if you’re already vaccinated and got your booster, your protective antibodies can wane over time, leaving you vulnerable to infection. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a second booster dose for older adults and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness. And, while a recent fight with the omicron variant may provide some immunity, it is possible to catch it again with the new version.

A positive rapid antigen test result can provide important information about when you can spread it to other people. If you are at high risk, it is also essential that you get tested and consult a doctor early in the disease so that you can opt for antiviral pills or monoclonal antibody treatment, which must be taken within five days of the infection. appearance of symptoms.

how long it takes to recover

Although early symptoms of COVID-19 remain fairly similar across variants, what has changed is the course of the disease, according to Roy Gulick, chief of infectious diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Some patients develop no more than mild symptoms, while others see fever or other symptoms start to improve about five to six days after the illness starts, he said. The period between days five and ten is critical when you have COVID-19 because some people can experience a turn for the worse right then.

“The main reason people are hospitalized is shortness of breath and low blood oxygen,” Gulick explains. If you notice any of these symptoms, especially within a week of becoming ill, seek immediate medical attention.

Fortunately, people infected with the omicron variant are less likely to need hospitalization than in previous waves of coronavirus, Gulick said. “If someone is hospitalized, we’re seeing that they tend to be with milder illness and fewer days in the hospital,” he said. “And also the risk of progression while in the hospital is lower compared to previous variants.”

That said, Gulick reiterated that high-risk patients consult with their health care provider as soon as they test positive, before they develop any respiratory distress, because they may be on medication to prevent progression of symptoms.

After a week has passed, a small subgroup of people may feel worse despite feeling that their symptoms are going away. Researchers have found that this second phase of the disease is somewhat unique to COVID-19, according to Chaz Langelier, a respiratory infection expert at the University of California, San Francisco. In the early phase of the disease, the body is actively dealing with high levels of viruses and you may have a fever, an outward sign that the immune system is putting up a big fight. People experiencing a second phase of COVID-19 no longer have the virus in their body, but their immune response has created a domino effect of inflammation in their lungs, and the damage can lead to outward signs of extreme fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath or blue fingertips or lips.

The second phase of the disease has become less common with the omicron variant and the BA.2 subvariant, Langelier said. Thanks to immunity from vaccinations and boosters, as well as previous infections, most people are able to mount an immune response to the virus without further wreaking havoc on the rest of the body. This combination of prior immunity and milder subvariants means that most people should fully recover from their coronavirus infection within two weeks.

When is it safe to go out and be with other people?

If you no longer have symptoms or have not had a fever for 24 hours, and other signs of your illness have been steadily improving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you can leave isolation after five days. However, for another five days, you must continue to wear a mask when you are with other people.

The caveat is that this advice is based on older variants of the coronavirus. And some researchers worry that it could lead people to leave isolation too soon. Data from the original omicron variant suggest that up to half of COVID-19 patients will still be potentially infectious on day five.

Gordon and other experts recommend “testing” for the disease to be sure. “Try to get tested on day five, and if it’s still positive, wait and retest on day seven,” Gordon said. Rapid home tests map pretty well to when your viral load is high and when you’re really contagious.

When the rapid test is negative and you meet the CDC criteria for a decrease in symptoms, you can consider that you have overcome the disease, although it would be a good idea to take things slowly until you return to your normal activity levels.