Anxiety can sometimes really complicate our days and affect our lifestyle. Often, when the period is not the best, we fail to be positive and pessimism takes over. In those particular moments we are also in a bad mood, insomnia characterizes our endless nights and tiredness takes away the desire to do everything.

Generally, these are temporary conditions and it takes some time to regain inner balance. But when worries become obsessive, exaggerated and unmotivated, anxiety could turn into a pathology. Among the various symptoms that could occur, there is the famous “lump in the throat”, which in medical terms is called dysphagia.

Having difficulty swallowing is not only a symptom of anxiety but throat discomfort and neck pain could be caused by these conditions

This condition consists in the difficulty in swallowing. What is a simple action could also be characterized by pain. It can happen for futile and fleeting reasons not worrying, but if it becomes chronic and does not pass, we should investigate further to identify the real cause. Although it is a nuisance that can affect the elderly most, there is no set age and it can happen to anyone.

When dysphagia is not linked to a particular disease, there are several ways to overcome the problem, such as improving chewing, eating more frequent and less rich meals. In addition, certain foods may be more suitable and eliminate alcohol, caffeine and the habit of smoking.

If we are faced with breathing problems, or other complications, however, it will be better to go to an emergency room.

This symptom could herald various pathologies, including botulism, bronchitis, esophageal diverticula, cystic fibrosis, tetanus, tracheitis, even some tumors. In any case, we will always have to contact the trusted doctor, to report any spy and then face all the steps to identify the triggering cause.

Burning or pain

Hence, having difficulty swallowing would not only be a symptom of anxiety, but could indicate several conditions and could be accompanied by other signs. Possible red flags could be pain in the neck, a feeling of food in the throat and a feeling of heaviness, painful or burning swallowing, or oynophagy.

In this case, it could be esophagitis, laryngitis, goiter, cancer of the esophagus or larynx, throat or oral ulcers. Only through specific analyzes and tests will we be able to trace the real problem.

In case of particular discomfort in the throat, experts would recommend chewing food carefully or prefer smoothies and purees. If the discomfort does not go away, but gets worse and is accompanied by blood in the stool, shortness of breath and weight loss, the treating doctor should be contacted as soon as possible.

