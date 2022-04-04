”Having Donnarumma and Keylor Navas doesn’t help PSG”

Former French goalkeeper Fabien Barthez did not hesitate to ensure that the rotations derived from the competition between the Costa Rican Keylor Navas and the italian Gianluigi Donnarumma in the goal of paris st germainit is something that does not serve the team at all.

East world champion with France in 1998 gave an interview to ‘L’Equipe’ newspaperand was forceful in that the parisian team he was wrong to have two world-class goalkeepers competing for a position, and he gave the example of the situation that occurred against Real Madrid in Champions League.

“Putting two goalkeepers of this level in the competition does not serve the team. I respect the coaches a lot and I respect Pochettino a lot, but this does not serve the team. What message do you send to your goalkeepers? What is the message for your goalkeepers? Who do you really trust for big matches? What do outfield players say to each other?” he expressed.

Barthez added: “You instill doubts in everyone with competition in goal. Competition is what makes you progress, not training. Donnarumma or Keylor have to play. What happened against Real Madrid is the consequence of all that“.

Despite the fact that throughout the entire campaign they have alternated ownership, the truth is that in recent weeks it seemed that Donnarumma was projected as the star. However, what happened in the Champions League and the great performance that Navas showed with the Costa Rican National Team in the tie It could change everything at the end of the season.