Having eight thousand bitcoins in a landfill

James Howells is a hypothetical millionaire. In the sense that in theory it has about eight thousand bitcoins, each of which is currently worth more than 44 thousand euros for a total of about 350 million euros. Except that the code you need to access your bitcoins is inside a hard drive, a computer hard drive, somewhere in a landfill in Newport, Wales.

The code in the hard disk in the landfill occupies the insignificant space of 32 kilobytes: it is a sort of password, more properly a “personal key” 64 characters long, both digits and letters. Without the key, Howells cannot take possession of his bitcoins, and therefore cannot think of cashing in at least part of his fortune. As recently told by New Yorker, is a story that began years ago, which goes from a lemonade spilled on a computer and continues with a classic moment in which one person says to another: “But by chance did you throw that thing away?”.

Before losing them, Howells created bitcoins with the process known as “mining”, or extraction, through which the Bitcoin system asks a computer for a contribution in solving cryptographic problems essential for the functioning of the platform and in exchange offers a reward in bitcoins. . For several years, it takes a lot of time, powerful computers and a lot of energy to do this. Years ago, in the early days of bitcoin, it was a lot simpler.

Howells began mining bitcoin in 2009, shortly after their conception by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym used by the person (or group of people) of whom much reliable information has never been discovered. Howells, now 36, had spent a lot of time on the internet as a teenager, until he got to the then very niche forums discussing that new system called Bitcoin. The New Yorker he describes Howells as “a perfect apostle to that techno-utopia”, explaining that he was soon fascinated by its being something “incorporeal and boundless”. The Bitcoin system reminded him of Napster, used to illegally download music, and seti @ home, a system that searched for extraterrestrial life forms through the help of multiple computers.

Intrigued, Howells downloaded on his laptop Dell XPS N1710, then used mostly for video games, the free software to mine bitcoins: the program did it by itself, at night, and according to Howells the first time he tried in addition to his there were only four other computers connected. He said he decided to try not for “do money “but for”change money »,« for fun and experiment ».

The night draw went on occasionally for a couple of months. It was a procedure that overheated the computer, causing a noise that annoyed Hafina, his partner. Howells ended up quitting the business: “it wasn’t worth arguing with,” he recalled. “At the time, bitcoins had no value and there was no reason to think they would ever have any.”

Once the extraction was suspended, the alphanumeric key of 64 characters, indispensable for accessing the extracted bitcoins, remained in the computer. Now, thanks to the many brokerage apps in cryptocurrency trading, managing your cryptocurrencies is easier and faster. Then being able to physically consult the key was essential. For Howells it was and is the only tool to open the virtual safe inside which, in a few weeks, thousands of bitcoins had accumulated. There is no virtual equivalent of a blowtorch or who knows what other tool to access it.

Howells continued to use that laptop for other chores until, a few months later, he accidentally spilled some of the lemonade he wanted to drink onto the keyboard. So he bought an iMac and transferred some of the files and information on the old one to it. Those on bitcoins, however, no: he said that he thought about it, but that at the time there was no version for Apple devices of the software he had used and which he therefore gave up. However, he kept the hard drive in a desk drawer.

Years passed, Howells worked as a systems engineer, his and Hafina’s three children grew up. In August 2013 – when the value of a bitcoin was fluctuating around 100 euros – he set about fixing things in his Newport home. Among many other junk, he found two hard drives in his hands: one he knew was empty, the other was that of old Dell, which he put in a throwaway bag.

In the evening, before going to sleep and after arranging a bag to take to the landfill, Howells asked Hafina to go and throw it away the next morning. But she said no. Later, just before falling asleep, Howells thought that he would go there himself, and that as a precaution he would take the hard drive out of the bag before doing so: “I’m an engineer, I would never throw a hard drive in the garbage. It’s a really bad idea. ‘ But in the morning he woke up and learned that Hafina had finally gone to throw the sack, obviously without removing the hard drive. Pissed off and sleepy, Howells went back to sleep.

Understanding the mistake, and while the value of bitcoins increased, Howells thought about going straight to the landfill, but he didn’t do it because “back then it wasn’t easy to explain what bitcoins were.” Towards the end of 2013, as the value of a single bitcoin was approaching a thousand euros, he realized that that small mistake “was getting bigger and bigger” and for the first time he talked about it to Hafina.

Being told that maybe there was a handful of millions of dollars somewhere, encouraged him to go to the landfill and see what could be done. Howells went and saw, according to the account of the New Yorker, something like “ten or so waste soccer fields”. However, he learned that things in landfills are not thrown away at random, but with a certain criterion and that it would be possible to restrict searches to a single area.

Before making any attempt, however, the permission of the city administration was required. Which did not answer. Howells told some newspapers about it hoping to increase attention around his case and it partly happened. But the city of Newport still wasn’t interested in his case.

Meanwhile Howells inquired to understand if there were ways to get to his bitcoins without a private key (no) and if it was possible that, even finding his hard drive after months, there were hopes of still accessing the key: certainties no, but hopes yes. . According to Ontrack, a US company specializing in data recovery, which happened to collaborate with NASA, assuming that the hard drive was still whole, the chances of data recovery inside it were between 80 and 90 percent.

Meanwhile, other years passed: more waste accumulated in the landfill and the Howells bitcoins continued to accumulate value. In the summer of 2017 a bitcoin was worth two thousand euros, at the end of that year the value exceeded ten thousand euros. Then it went down, but never below two thousand euros. Also in 2017, the City of Newport let Howells know that based on available information there was no viable way to recover his hard drive.

Howells, whose unattainable eight thousand bitcoins were worth more than 100 million dollars, met some potential investors willing to finance his research in exchange for significant percentages (we are talking about two thirds of the total) on what was eventually recovered. As time continued to pass, he became more and more convinced of the feasibility of the thing: “they probably move more materials in a season of The gold rush how many should I move, “he told al New Yorker referring to a television program that follows the mining companies. Meanwhile, the former head of the landfill, once retired, also began to collaborate with him.

At the beginning of 2021, while the value of his bitcoins was approaching 300 million euros, he offered the city of Newport 25 percent of what was found (it is not clear whether 25 percent of the total or only of his share, minus that due to the financiers of any research). Newport refused, and in May the municipal garbage clerk told him in a meeting on Zoom that the city government remained uninterested.

It is possible that the administration does not want and cannot, for technical and environmental reasons, go and move tons and tons of waste just to remedy the carelessness of one of its citizens. Howells instead hinted that maybe someone doesn’t want it to be discovered that the waste is badly managed, and that there may be things in the landfill that shouldn’t be there.

DT Max, author of the article of New Yorker, went to Wales to visit Howells in October, when the value of his bitcoins had peaked, reaching close to half a billion euros. Howells explained that the area in which he thinks he can find his hard drive is a square of 250 meters per side, with a depth of about 15 meters, for a total of 40 thousand tons of waste. He added: “It doesn’t seem impossible to me, does it?”. According to his calculations, it would serve the work of 25 people, for less than a year. All with the funds provided by the lenders, whose identity is not known.

The plan is to move the waste from the area in question and pass it on a conveyor belt to an “X-ray machine equipped with special software” which should be used to identify anything that could be a hard disk. The waste would then be returned to landfill or otherwise disposed of, at the expense of the project’s funders.

Max wrote that he saw evidence that Howells’ computer mined around eight thousand bitcoins and added that, despite everything, Howells continues to be interested in cryptocurrencies: he bought some for his father and a few years ago he even tried to mine others. , with ten computers dedicated to just that. But times had changed and much greater space and investment were needed for the extraction. He noticed that, as he wrote the New Yorker, “The cost of electricity exceeded the earnings.”

Howells said he separated from Hafina several years ago, who now lives with their three children. Max asked him if he thought the separation had something to do with the hard drive that she physically threw away. He replied: “The truth is that in public and in my normal life I try not to blame her, but in my subconscious I did.” She said she believes that without bitcoin he would still be with her, and that if the hard drive never ended up in landfill they would still be “happy and content on a yacht” together. Hafina, who confirmed the salient points of Howells’ story to Max, said however that she did not think their separation was due to bitcoins.

Despite everything, Howells also says he is convinced that it is right that without a personal key he cannot access his bitcoins. Because he believes in the structure of the Bitcoin system. «If someone came and told me that there is a way to get my bitcoins back even without a key, I would say ‘no thanks’. Because if they can do it with mine then they can do it with anyone else’s, and at that point the government can do it too. “

According to Chainalysis, a company specializing in data collection on cryptocurrencies, from 2008 to 2020 about half a million bitcoins, about a fifth of the total, were lost, or at least have been standing still for years. Among these are also those of Nakamoto, who disappeared in 2011 and whose bitcoins, worth billions, are still there.

