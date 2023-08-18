“Having Jennifer Lopez or Maxima carrying a bag of mine from Holland has helped my brand a lot”

At only 25 years old, K Bag marina rafael attracted by diverse personalities Maxim of Holland, Paris Hilton one of two Jennifer Lopez. ,Forbes has included him in the list of most influential people under the age of 30 in the world.

not all that glitters is gold Swarovski All rhinestones Which glistens like thick and shiny raindrops, on more and more items of clothing, accessories, gadgets, decorative items and even electrical appliances (yes, the brand in 2009 ELECTROLUX created a vacuum covered with 3,730 of these tiny crystals). in the matter of marina rafael (Athens, 1998), the lineage of the crystals she uses in many of her bags is taken for granted, as by maternal lineage she is related to the sixth generation of descendants of the founder of the luxury cut crystal empire. Daniel Swarovski (1862–1956)

Of course, they also have an entrepreneurial spirit serial. At just 19 years old, and studying business management at King’s College London, he created his own bag signature, Marina Rafael, whose CEO and designer she is, sells in multi-brand locations, in addition to her own website. Online and from the physical, luxury universe, the legendary of them Harrods Department Store from London. Apart from her own brand, the businesswoman also designs for Swarovski, And, the daughter of her time has adopted it with equal gusto. sustainability (makes bags vegan skin made with apple fiber) and virtual; A range of bags created in 2022 in collaboration with a jewelery designer Eugenie Nearcos I had a reflection of NFT Collection. To drive it to success (the company plans to double sales in 2022), product, media and strategy had the ally all start-ups dream of: contingency marketing which is a fact celebrities And Royal Family Show your product and now that?

– I see one A future full of accessories! And I hope that one day I’ll be able to feature them in my stores around the world. In just five years of operating the brand, we have achieved such an enviable trajectory with lots of affection from the customers, celebrities, Journalists, Retailers…

In fact, to what extent is this affection from celebrities, for example celebrities like Maxima of Holland carrying a bag of yours, important in the company’s success? I have been extremely fortunate to have incredible support from influencers and style icons, which have definitely helped the brand immensely. Whether your creations are worn by Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Katie Holmes, Candice Swanepoel or Her Royal Highness Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, it is very important to have this kind of endorsement for a brand in full development. But there are many more aspects to consider when marketing your product in order to be successful. What makes Marina Raphael bags different? I believe that my designs do not follow trends or prevailing styles, but stand to be defined by their exemplary quality. My focus on quality is really at the core of the brand, as I’ve never been interested in producing something momentary. I’ve always wanted to create very solid and timeless pieces that can last for years. She is also closely associated with Swarovski, with whom she collaborates. What porosity exists between the two projects? What sets them apart? Growing up, I witnessed Swarovski’s constant drive for innovation and the importance of attention to detail. In the image of its perfectly cut crystal, I wanted to create perfectly crafted bags. That’s why I always incorporate some element into each of my designs, which is a tribute to my Swarovski heritage. Whether it’s in a captivating star pattern or an understated but distinctive crystal detail, my vision is to offer a dose of sparkle that will instill confidence in anyone who holds it. How much is Swarovski’s Marina Raphael? I think the biggest reason we are still inspired by Swarovski today is because their original vision still rings true today. Daniel Swarovski wanted to make a diamond for everyone. And it is this inclusive and innovative attitude, as well as that of Crystal herself, that perpetuates the Marina Raphael brand. Why the bag? I have always felt the need to explore and express myself creatively. Also, I come from two different backgrounds, my Swiss-Austrian background, my mother’s background, and my father’s Greek background. So I have an international perspective that pervades the brand. As a child, I was also fond of traveling and I think that is one of the reasons why I chose to make bags. I was inspired by the idea of ​​something that would accompany you on your travels and hold your most valuable possessions. The brand’s growth in recent years has been spectacular, in a market like fashion where competition is fierce and growing and sustaining yourself is a real obstacle. I think the fact that we’ve stayed faithful to a very strong brand philosophy, that of creating timeless pieces, handmade by first-class Italian artisans, with sustainability as a guide, with many Connected who want to be a part of this new era of fashion; Who stays away from fast fashion and trends. I’m also very proud of our corporate values. We promote environmental awareness and inclusivity without compromising on aesthetics or affordability. Our work culture is also about tolerance; All employees are treated with equal respect and have equal opportunities to shine. I believe it is this combination of factors that has brought us success in such a short span of time. What are you going to do this summer? Spending time with friends and family is synonymous with the perfect summer for me. Although 2023 is full of projects…