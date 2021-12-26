Having lunch with Queen Elizabeth? Here is what the sovereign eats

We play a game. Imagine having the opportunity to invite her to lunch Queen Elizabeth. What would you cook them? Lobster? Caviar? Or something simpler, like lasagna? Who knows, maybe you’ve never wondered. If he asked a few years ago, however, Fabrizio Boca, now Executive Chef of Quirinale. He who, for several years, has been playing the role of the “first cook” of Italy, in the service of the President of the Republic (Sergio Mattarella but also his predecessors, from Oscar Luigi Scalfaro). The mind, it can be said, behind the making of the state breakfasts and dinners – together with him Domenico Santamaria, Food & Beverage Manager, and a team of collaborators in the kitchen and in the dining room – set up several times a year in one of the most fascinating and sumptuous historic buildings in Italy.

All the presidents dishes. And not only

How is a state lunch organized at the Quirinale? What do you cook for the president of the United States on a visit to Italy? Which dessert will be able to delight Queen Elizabeth’s palate in Rome? And if a head of state stops to admire the frescoes and the food becomes cold, how do you react to the unexpected delay? The answers to these and other interesting questions can be found in the book “All the dishes of the Presidents. 30 years of recipes, stories and anecdotes in the kitchens of the Quirinale Palace “, written by the journalist Lorenza Scalisi (Ed. The Hippocampus).

The author, together with the photographer Chiara Cadeddu, followed the agenda of the President of the Republic for three weeks. The result? A truly unique volume with images, stories and interviews of those who work behind the scenes of events that make history, to which are added the integral menus and individual recipes – to be redone, why not, even at home – prepared for presidents, heads crowned and not only.

It is not correct, however, to define the text as a simple cookbook. Because in addition to listing the ingredients and explaining how to prepare the dishes that delighted, among others, Barack Obama And Vladimir Putin, the Prince Philip and the president of Lebanon Michel Aoun, the author succeeds well in the intent to tell the reader the approach with which one works inside a kitchen like this. The criteria used to shop, the choice of ingredients, the costs.

The surprises of a state kitchen Between one page and another it turns out – with much surprise! – that a state dinner, for example, has only three courses. And that the vegetables used are produced a zero km, in the gardens of the presidential estates of Castel Porziano in Rome. And that if the room where the event takes place is far from the kitchen – the Quirinale, for those who don’t know, is twenty times the size of the White House – it will be set up a field kitchen near the banquet to prevent the dishes from getting cold. Small great curiosities that are far from obvious and contribute to dispelling the myth of a luxurious kitchen full of waste, although it is intended for people who often decide the fate of the world. The reason, however, is well explained in the book. And we do not anticipate it. Who would have thought, for example, that for Queen Elizabeth, on a visit to the Quirinale in 2000 with Prince Philip, simple ravioli stuffed with ricotta and spinach seasoned with tomato and basil? The recipe, one of the many in the volume, we propose again below. Because even if it is quite unlikely that you will one day have to cook for the sovereign, nothing prevents you from being able, for once, at least to eat like her. Ravioli with ricotta and spinach COMPONENTS: Egg pasta + Ricotta and spinach filling + Candied tomato sauce Fresh pasta 350 g of durum wheat flour

150 g of flour 00

5 eggs Place the flour in a heap, add the beaten eggs in the center and knead. Let it rest for at least two hours, then roll out with the pasta machine to form thin sheets. Obtain 8 × 12 cm rectangles and, once the filling has been made, fill and seal the ravioli. Ricotta and spinach filling 150 g of ricotta baked 150 g of ricotta

90 g of spinach

10 g of Parmesan cheese

1 g nutmeg salt to taste Chop the spinach and pass the ricotta through a sieve. Combine all the ingredients. Candied tomato sauce 600 g of datterini tomatoes

10 g of brown sugar

5 g of salt Cut the datterini tomatoes in half and season with the rest of the ingredients. Candle in the oven at 100 ° C for 30 minutes. Pass everything through a sieve and create a smooth cream. Composition 30 gr of fried basil Fry the basil leaves and dry for 12 hours in the drying room. Blanch the ravioli and stir in the tomato cream. Serve with the dried basil leaves.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION