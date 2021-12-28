Having this 2 euro coin will transform your life: check in your house – the Democrat

A 2 euro coin that is worth much more than it really is. Look in the house, it must have these characteristics

We are usually used to a very precise value regarding the coins we use every day. A value that, of course, we do not choose. These are imposed indices to which we simply adapt. But there are specific cases in which these evaluations are very different.

In fact, today we are talking about a currency that, compared to its usual quantity, amounts to a much, much more, substantial sum. These incredible fluctuations in value are brought about by minting errors which, however, make the coins unique in their kind. Their antiquity also means that a coin can be worth even more than its normal index.

In fact, numismatics is collecting that belongs precisely to these particularities. But today we are not talking about history or ancient coins, but rather about one two euro coin that however it is definitely worth more. Let’s see specifically how much. Also check your piggy bank and wallet if you have it, you may end up with a lot more in your pocket.

Here’s how much this 2 euro coin is worth

As we mentioned earlier, we are not talking about something extremely ancient and rare, but of a simple minting error which however allowed this coin to make increase its value. An incredible thing especially when you consider that it is simply two euros. But be careful, only at first glance.

Now let’s see features that distinguish it by differentiating it from the others, and the quota that it managed to reach. The base is the same as all of them, that is the bimetallic structure that forms it. The alloys we find are nickel and brass internally while copper and nickel externally.

The reverse side is the classic one with the number two engraved, the inscription euro and the map of the countries of the Eurozone. But it is there part of the obverse which is what interests us. In fact it is Europa being kidnapped by Jupiter. It represents one of the scenes from the Sparta mosaic, from the third century BC. While Jupiter looks like a bull, Europa instead wears a long robe and a crown.

There are also engraved initials of the author Georgios Stamapoulos. The particularity is one small S within the stars surrounding the coin. This means that it was cloned in Finland, as it indicates the word Suomi.

You want to know his present value? Well € 3000. If you have it, it’s a nice nest egg for just two euros.