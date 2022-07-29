Hawaii real estate: Justin Bieber’s vacation home will be auctioned off!

Located in Big Island (Hawaii), Waterfalling Estate will be sold at auction. Its price tag? $5.99 million. Private visit.

An idyllic location popular with stars and American TV

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity homes, with postcard views of a 73-meter natural waterfall, 450-capacity sports stadium, nine-hole golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story waterslide and some of the best ocean views in Hawaii, is going to be auctioned off.

With a secluded location on the northeast coast of the Big Island, the Waterfalling Estate made headlines in gossip magazines in 2016, when Justin Bieber rented the house for two weeks at $10,000 a night for his entourage. . Also a tropical reality TV favorite, Waterfalling Estate has been chosen as a filming location for HGTV’s Love Island, Ex on the Beach and Ultimate House Hunt.

Five bedrooms, ten bathrooms and an ocean-view guesthouse

Located a few miles north of Hilo, on 3 acres overlooking where the jungle meets the ocean and the Hamakua coastline, the home has five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and two third-floor master suites with views. on the island of Lanai.

The main living area, which includes the chef’s kitchen and dining area, offers spectacular views of the waterfall and the ocean.

On the water level are two guest suites, a game room, a media area, two hot tubs, a sauna, a shower, an outdoor kitchen and a dining room.

The villa also has a guest house with one bedroom, a four-car garage, a helipad and an outdoor bar.

An island rich in activities 50 minutes from Honolulu

The Big Island offers a great number of activities and entertainment: magnificent beaches like Laupāhoehoe, Waikiki and Waipi’o, hikes in Hilo Forest Preserves or Akaka Falls State Park, ziplining over KoleKole Falls , Volcano National Park, whale watching, jungle tours, farmers markets, world class fishing and unforgettable sunsets. For even more adventure, it only takes 50 minutes by plane to reach Honolulu for less than 100 dollars.

Currently listed at $9.95 million, the property will be auctioned on August 15 by Sotheby’s Auction with a reserve of $5.99 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.