Hawaii’s Mauna Loa: The world’s largest active volcano erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years

Image from Mauna Loa summit webcam

image source, US Geological Survey

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years.

That triggered an ashfall advisory for the surrounding area and emergency crews went on alert.

The volcano is in heto the island of hawaii, the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelagowhich is also known by the nickname of Big Island (Isla Grande or Isla Mayor).

“The lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten hillside communities,” officials said early Monday.

