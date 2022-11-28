Hawaii’s Mauna Loa: The world’s largest active volcano erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years

Drafting

image source, US Geological Survey

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years.

That triggered an ashfall advisory for the surrounding area and emergency crews went on alert.

The volcano is in heto the island of hawaii, the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelagowhich is also known by the nickname of Big Island (Isla Grande or Isla Mayor).

“The lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten hillside communities,” officials said early Monday.

But the US Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the situation could change quickly.

image source, Reuters Caption, Image taken in the vicinity of the volcano this Monday.

The volcano’s alert level has also been upgraded from an “advisory” to an “advisory,” the highest rating.

This eruption began on Sunday night at Moku’āweoweo, the volcano’s summit caldera. Calderas are hollows that form below the summit at the end of an eruption.

The eruption followed a series of recent earthquakes in the region, including more than a dozen tremors reported on Sunday.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and the advance of lava flows can change rapidly“said the USGS.

If the eruption migrates beyond the summit caldera walls, lava flows could “rapidly move downhill,” he added.

Mauna Loa last erupted in March and April 1984, sending lava flows 5 miles from the city of Hilo.

It is one of the five volcanoes that make up the island of Hawaii and scientists believe that it has been erupting for about 700,000 years.

It is considered the largest volcano on Earth in terms of volume and surface area. Its Hawaiian name means “long mountain.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Stock image of Mauna Loa.