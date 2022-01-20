Hawkeye actor Fra Fee joins the cast of the prequel series

Filming on the musical comedy that will bring back Josh Gad and Luke Evans as Le Tont and Gaston will begin this spring.

Fra Fee stays at Disney and, after starring in the Marvel series Hawkeyewill be among the protagonists of the new live action series that will tell the adventures of Le Tont and Gaston before the events of The beauty and the Beast. Officially ordered last June, the (as yet untitled) series will see Josh Gad And Luke Evans return as Le Tont (original LeFou) and Gaston in a musical adventure by 8 episodes waiting soon on Disney +.

Beauty and the Beast: The plot of the Disney + prequel series

Developed and written by Josh Gad with the creators of Once upon a time Edward Kitsis And Adam Horowitzalso showrunner, the miniseries will be set several years before the events of the 2017 live action film. It will follow Gaston and Le Tont as they set out on an unexpected and romantic journey with the latter’s half-sister, Tilly (Briana Middleton), after discovering a surprising revelation about her past. “As the mysteries of the past unfold and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this family kingdom holds many secrets,” reads the official Disney + storyline.

As anticipated by the president of Disney Branded Television Gary Marshthis series – in which the music entrusted to the composer will play an important role Alan Menken, already behind the soundtrack of the 1991 cartoon – could reveal several revelations also on the past of the Beast and on the well-known curse that has befallen him. Filming is expected to begin this spring under the ABC Signature studio but we don’t yet know when it will be streaming on Disney +.

The role of Fra Fee

Friar Fee will play Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly who meanwhile has become a charming, charismatic and confident prince. The actor recently starred in Hawkeye playing Kazi Kazimierczak, a member of the Tracksuit Mafia and close friend of Maya Lopez, aka Echo. He also recently appeared on the TV series Acorn Dalgliesh while on the big screen he is known for his roles in the live action of Cinderella with Camila Cabello and for the 2012 de adaptation The Miserablesamong other things.