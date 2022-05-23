Hawkeye appeared in the Malcolm in the Middle episode.

Digital Millennium

Today, everyone knows the Avengersthese superheroes who for more than 10 years have given us dozens of adventures on the big screen.

actors like Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johanson or Cris Evans; all of them have taken the role of one of the avenger team, pBut before bringing the heroes to life, they worked on different types of movies.

And there are a lot of very successful ones, but there are actors who have been on shows that people have seen many times and gone unnoticed. Such is the case of Jeremy Renner, better known as Hawkeye.

The 51-year-old actor made his film debut in 1995. when he participated in the movie National Lampoon’s Trip, which earned him the opportunity to participate in different projects in which series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

But what very few know is that Jeremy made a fleeting appearance in one of the most beloved series by the public. And if you are wondering what that series we are talking about could be, you will be surprised when you find out that it has been in Malcolm in the middle where we have seen many times, without noticing it, this actor.



An iconic scene from the hit series is where we see Jeremy make his brilliant, if unnoticed, appearance. ANDn the first chapter of Malcolm, there is a brief presentation of many of the riots that Francis caused, which ended up sending him to the militarized school. turns out the officer who appears holding him is nothing more and nothing less than the beloved Hawkeye.

This case has not been the only one since great and recognized actors have gone through Malcolm’s chapters, such is the case of: EMMA Stone, Jannette McCurdy, Octavia Spencer and even Christopher Lloyd, proving that Malcolm in the Middle has been a career driver.

