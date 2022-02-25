Hawkeye included a Hulk cameo that no one saw

The first episode of Hawkeye has a brief cameo from the Hulk, according to Marvel Studios’ special effects director.

the series of Hawk Eye from Disney Plus count as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) You have to do your best to get rid of the trace of roninhis identity during the 5-year time period when people disappeared because of the snap of Thanos. He must face gangsters and a black widow, while he helps and trains Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld, one of the new heroines of Marvel Studios. The series has very funny references and mentions, but it is also Hulkalthough the fans have not seen it.

Industrial Light and Magic’s visual effects supervisor, Vincent Papix has revealed that it appears Hulk on Hawk Eye getting shot by a soldier Chitauri. To find out exactly when that happens, we watched the episode again. The scene is obviously flash back when New York is being invaded by the Chitauri and Loki in 2012. Kate Bishop she is a girl and she hears her parents arguing, but then they calm her down and suddenly the aliens arrive.

An explosion causes a wall to collapse and the young woman Kate you can watch the battle in front of the stark tower. At that moment Hulk he jumps up and is shot down. It is not fully appreciated, but if we see the movements, the green giant of The Avengers can be distinguished. The scene advances and Kate check how Hawk Eye It is able to kill enemies. She is impressed that a man without powers can measure up to the rest of the superheroes.

Here we leave you the exact moment when the Hulk appears before being shot down:

What do you think? Did you notice this cameo?

What will happen to both characters?

We may not see each other again Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) on Marvel Studios since during the series it is appreciated how the aftermath of so much battle have deteriorated his physique. So, Kate Bishop could be the new Hawk Eye and join the young avengers. While Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is confirmed in the series she hulk and it may continue to be very important in this Cinematic Universe since it had another cameo in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

The first season of the series Hawk Eye Is available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.