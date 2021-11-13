Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner congratulates Paul Rudd, the sexiest man in the world!

Paul Rudd is the sexiest man in the world according to the magazine People Magazine, which every year assigns this award to celebrities. The friend and colleague Jeremy Renner, shortly the protagonist of Hawkeye, congratulated him in a nice Instagram post!

Paul Rudd is certainly not the first Marvel star to win the title: in the past, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth and Michael B. Jordan also received the same award from People Magazine. And this year the award went to the star of Ant-Man.

Many colleagues congratulated him on social networks: in addition to the nice reaction of Ryan Reynolds, also ours Hawkeye celebrated his victory with an Instagram post which you can find at the bottom of the article and the following message: “Congratulations to my friend Paul Rudd, the sexiest man in the world! From your friend, who is terrible, in the shadows … just zero beauty“.

Paul Rudd’s next Marvel project will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: the film is currently in post-production and should debut in July 2023. We will have to wait much less for the return of Jeremy Renner on the screen: as confirmed by the new promo of Hawkeye and the new poster of Hawkeye, the series on Occhio di Falco with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will debut with the first 2 episodes streaming on Disney + on November 24.