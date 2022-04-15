Hawkeye may not have a second season

At the end of November of last year, Hawkeye – 87%, a Marvel Studios series that continues the expansion of the MCU, arrived at Disney +. In this we saw Jeremy Renner return as his famous character Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, along with Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop. Even though nothing had been confirmed, many fans were hopeful that the show would be renewed for a second season, however, a recent news story suggests that fans will be left disappointed.

According to information from Variety, Marvel Studios could change the show to the category of limited series, which means that it will only have one season. Without a doubt, this announcement will leave thousands of fans sad, because although it was almost certain that the program would continue with a final scene that suggested it, it is likely that we will not see new episodes of hawk eye.

The first season of the show was well received by critics and the general public, being successful on the streaming service. In addition, the series brought many important things, such as the debut of Kate Bishop, the return of the beloved Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, and the reintroduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. According to a report (via comicbook.com), Trinh Tran, producer of the series, assures that it was the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, who brought D’Onofrio to the project:

Kevin put forth the idea of ​​’What if this could be Kingpin?’ And I think we all just gasp in our Zoom meetings, and we’re like, ‘Wait, you’re kidding, right? This can’t be serious. Are you serious? This is… Do you really think there’s a chance that we could have Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin in Daredevil on the show, as a cameo for a couple of scenes? Is he our big boss?” And Kevin called out to Vincent.

We leave you the official synopsis of hawk eye then:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected Christmas getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-incident New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. It’s possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

