Hawkeye Miniseries Concept Art featuring Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog

Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt), and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye (2021) concept art by Wes Burt. Image: Wes Burt Instagram (@wes_burt).

Welcome to the world of PAPER HEROES!. Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt) appear in concept artist and illustrator Wes Burt’s work for the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye (2021) that he shared on Instagram.

In the comments, Burt mentions that the inspiration was comics written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by David Aja, published by Marvel between October 2012 and September 2015 (https://comicvine.gamespot.com/hawkeye/4050-50941/ ).

Another inspiration was The Warriors (Los Guerreros, 1979), the cult film based on the novel The Warriors (1965), written by Sol Yurick (1925-2013).

Alaqua Cox participated as Maya López/Echo in Hawkeye and is the protagonist of the spin-off Echo (2023), which will co-star Zahn McClarnon as William López, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene.

It was recently confirmed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (https://plexmx.info/2022/07/07/charlie-cox-and-vincent-donofrio-confirmed-for -back-as-matt-murdock-daredevil-and-wilson-fisk-kingpin-in-the-disney-echo-tv-series/).

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Pitch, Sorry for Your Loss, Shut Eye, Bridgerton), Hawkeye also included Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Fra Fee as Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak, Brian d’Arcy James as Derek Bishop, Aleks Paunovic as Ivan, Piotr Adamczyk as Tomas, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, Ava Russo as Lila Barton, Ben Sakamoto as Cooper Barton , Cade Woodward as Nathaniel Barton, Simon Callow as Armand Duquesne III, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow.

Synopsis: Set in post-Blip New York City, ex-Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible?. Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

Dates of the next films in the Marvel Studios MCU (United States): Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), The Marvels (July 28 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), Blade (no date announced), untitled sequel to Deadpool (no date announced), untitled sequel to Captain America (no date announced), untitled sequel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (no date announced), untitled Mutants movie (no date announced). Thunderbolts (no date announced), project produced by Scarlett Johansson (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on the Disney+ streaming service: I Am Groot (August 10, 2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (She-Hulk: Defensora de Héroes, August 17, 2022), Untitled Halloween Special (October 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), Armor Wars (no date announced), untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), Agatha: House of Harkness (No Date Announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (No Date Announced), Marvel Zombies (No Date Announced), Destin Daniel Cretton Untitled Series (No Date Announced), Daredevil Reboot (No Date Announced), Series untitled de Nova (no date announced).

