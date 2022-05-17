Hawkeye: Original series script featured Kingpin as “frail old man” to keep it a secret

Hawkeye- 87% arrived on Disney+ on November 24, 2021 and many fans were in awe of this unusual Christmas adventure. The show stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, who play Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Kate Bishop respectively. In addition, other actors joined the action by reprising beloved characters, such as Florence Pugh, who brought Yelena Belova to the small screen for the first time; and Vincent D’Onofrio, who we saw reprise his now familiar role as the infamous villain Kingpin.

Marvel Studios is quite well known for taking the necessary steps to keep their projects safe from unexpected leaks. The studio’s efforts to keep the secrets of hawk eye under lock and key were reflected in the show’s early scripts, when in said script the main villain was referred to simply as a “frail old man”, rather than the Kingpin. The costume designer hawk eye, Michael Crowsaid to gold derby (via comicbook.com) the next:

Originally, in the script it read as: in the comics there is a kind of frail old man with an oxygen mask. And that’s pretty much what was in the original script… We started shooting [Hawkeye] in December [2021]and we don’t continue until the end of January [2022]so at that time, like during the holidays, I approached [Trinh Tran], which is one of our production companies, and I asked her, ‘So, we haven’t really talked about this character. Do you want what’s in the comic? is that what we want? what should we do? Because that’s a custom thing, [y] who is this cast member? We need to start moving on this.’ And I got a little text [diciendo]’we’ll talk more about that later, but that’s not really what it is.’

According to the designer’s information, it was not until D’Onofrio he signed the contract and began filming that it was determined who the villain was. Besides, Crow ensures that few were the people in Marvel Studios who knew what was happening, all to prevent the secret from coming to light. The producer Trinh Tran he revealed everything to the designer if he was sworn to secrecy. Crow explained:

And then a couple of days later I got a call and she whispered, ‘This is what we’re doing, nobody knows, you can’t tell anybody.’ So even a month after that, I couldn’t talk to the providers, I eat nothing because Vincent [D’Onofrio] had not signed. It was very secret. I think maybe, in addition to the [superiores, yo era la primera persona a la que le dijeron].

