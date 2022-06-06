‘Hawkeye’ was a darker series but Marvel softened it

hawk eye premiered last year in Disney+, presenting us with a fun story with Jeremy Renner that made special emphasis on Christmas and humor as the common thread. In Vandal Random We attended the show’s launch with Kevin Feige and the entire cast, and were told how the project evolved thanks to Renner and Hailee Steinfeld and their chemistry. We now know, thanks to the composers of the soundtrack, that Marvel had in mind a darker and more particular serieswhich changed and softened thanks to the leading actors.

A darker series that was transformed thanks to its main actors

the composers Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevasresponsible for the soundtrack of the series, have explained in the aforementioned medium,BTLNews, the change of direction of the project. When they started working on hawk eyethe production of Marvel Studios it was very different from what ended up showing up on Disney+ and ultimately reaching viewers. “There was a bit of an evolution in how the soundtrack originally sounded,” say the musicians. “First because the series it was going to have a darker tone and was going to focus on Hawkeye and the desperation I felt after what happened in Avengers: Endgameas well as some other pretty dark stuff from his past,” they add.







“But both the series, as well as the story and the soundtrack evolved. turned into something more fun, especially thanks to the relationship between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And when they told us that the idea is that it be ‘A Christmas in New York’we accept the challenge”, they continue. “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to sprinkle some christmas magicespecially in a typical soundtrack of a Marvel superhero production”, argue Beck and Paraskevas, who put together a musical accompaniment of action but with festive touches, without forgetting elements typical of Christmas carols and themes of the time.

It is curious how an audiovisual concept transforms itself from an idea until it finally reaches the screen. hawk eye introduced us to Kate Bishop, in addition to introducing the Marvel villain, Kingpin, who was once again played by Vincent D’Onofrio after going through Daredevil. At this time, Disney continues to release Marvel productions, such as moon knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -the latter having surpassed 900 million dollars at the box office-, Ms Marvel coming to Disney + next June 8 and Thor: Love and Thunder waiting in the starting line at its theatrical release.

hawk eye is available in full, and exclusively, through Disney +.



