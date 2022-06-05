Hawkeye was going to be a much “darker” series at first

Released on November 24 last year, Hawkeye became Marvel’s first Christmas production, if we ignore the theory that Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie, but the truth is that at first the series starring Jeremy Renner was not going to have that happy tone typical of that time of yearbut it was going to be much darker.

This has been revealed by the composers Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas, who were responsible for the soundtrack of the series, in an interview with BTL News in which they have recognized that when they started working on Hawkeye, the series was very different of what in the end ended up being seen on Disney +.

“There was a little evolution in how the soundtrack sounded in the beginning. Firstly because the series was going to have a darker tone and it was going to focus on Hawkeye and the despair he felt after what happened in Avengers: Endgame, as well as other pretty dark things from his past. But both the series, the story and the soundtrack evolved.”

“It turned into something more fun, especially thanks to the relationship between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And when they told us that the idea is that it would be “Christmas in New York”, we accepted the challenge. We’re glad we got the chance to spread some holiday magic, especially on a typical Marvel superhero production soundtrack.”

For now A second season for the Hawkeye series has not been announced.although this one seems more than obvious, especially since in its first season it presented the one who will be the successor of the bow and arrow, Kate Bishop, in addition to introducing an old acquaintance from the Marvel series: Vincent’s Kingpin D’Onofrio.

Nevertheless, now Disney + is focused on promoting what is his next UCM seriesMs. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani and opens on June 8 on the platform.