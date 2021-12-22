Haya, mega divorce for the princess fleeing the sheikh

Around 550 million pounds, equal to 630 million euros: this is the record amount that the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates will have to pay to the youngest of his six wives and their two children. This was decided by the High Court of London which thus consigned this six-figure separation to history: never, in the United Kingdom, had such a high amount been established in sanctioning the end of a marriage. The wealthy Russian businessman Farkhan Akhmendov, 66, who was ordered to pay 453 million to his ex-wife Tatiana, was also beaten.

Haya, princess on the run from the sheikh

The decision was made by the High Court of London which underlined how it will be the turn of the sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum pay for the security that will protect his family from the main danger: himself. There Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein, 47, sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, fled to the British capital in a rather daring way in 2019 and found refuge here with her 14 and 9-year-old sons Jalila and Zayed.

THE BETRAYAL

A decision apparently made when her husband discovered the woman’s extra-marital affair with bodyguard Russell Flowers. The princess had been blackmailed by the man – a former married British soldier – and by other members of her security: Haya had been blackmailed three times since February 2018, before fleeing, and had paid, saying she was “scared” about 7 millions of pounds in total. The “fear for her life” continued in London as well, when her ex-husband published a poem entitled You Lived, You Are Dead, and the princess continued to receive messages remarking that she was reachable “anywhere”.

A fear that also affected the children. In fact, the sister of the King of Jordan feared that they could be kidnapped and taken to Dubai, as happened in 2000 to two other daughters of the sheikh, who had always denied any accusation. Of the 550 million established by the High Court, the Times writes, 10 million for the London house to be spent in ten years and another three for the country house, 5.1 million for holidays each year and air flights for a million. .

The highest figure, however, is that for safety calculated on the basis of the princess’s life expectancy and the studies of the children: 210 million to be paid in advance, within the next three months. For Judge Moore who issued the sentence yesterday, in fact, the “main threat” to Haya and her children is represented by the sheikh, who from 2019 to today has implemented a series of intimidating actions against the woman. The most scandalous of which – already in the newspapers in the past – concerns the hacking of his mobile phone and that of Baroness Shackleton, his lawyer and former lawyer of Carlo in his divorce from Diana, through the infamous Pegasus spyware usually used by authoritarian governments to spy on dissidents.

A THREAT

For the court, the sheikh represents a “clear and ever-present” threat even for children, as he allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping of two other daughters, Princess Latifa and Shamsa. Of Shamsa, taken from Cambridge and brought back to Dubai in 2000 when she was 18, there has been no news for twenty years. The ruling created considerable embarrassment at court: in addition to being Emir of Dubai and vice president of the Emirates, the 72-year-old sheikh – who has six wives and 23 children – is also a friend of Queen Elizabeth with whom he shares a passion for horses. Or rather it was: the sovereign had already distanced herself from the man last October, when following the cell phone hacking scandal she had removed his name from the guest list at Ascot, where he had been a regular for years.

