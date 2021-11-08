Haya of Jordan and the Emir of Dubai, the (very ugly) divorce promises to be a record

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, 47, daughter of the late Hussein of Jordan and sister of the current King Abdullah, has been in the United Kingdom for two and a half years, where she applied for and obtained political asylum after being ran away with her two sons Jalila aged 13 and Zayed aged 9 from the Emir of Dubai, 71-year-old Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, married in 2004.

The two have been involved in one since 2019 tough legal battle at the High Court in London. She accuses him of violence and abuse, he wants the children to return to Dubai. A no holds barred war that is embarrassing two royal families: that of Jordan and that of the Emirates.

Now the two could meet again in court. The High Court is about to rule on the economic issues of their separation and the figures at stake are staggering. Luck of Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the richest and most powerful men in the world, is esteemed in 11 million euros. The Times foretold that we may find ourselves in front of thehighest divorce allowance in British judicial history. The current record is held by Tatiana Akhmedova, ex-wife of Russian business billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov, who earned € 532 million last April.

But it’s not just a mountain of money at stake. Since the princess fled to London, international public opinion has become aware of the complicated situation of the emir’s family, which has had six wives and 23 children, and the disturbing story of the two daughters has surfaced. Shamsa and Latifa, disappear from the scene after trying to escape from his father’s control. Haya disclosed other embarrassing details to the court. For example that her husband had promised their first daughter as a wife, Sheikha Jalila, to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 22 years her senior.

The highly aggressive lawyers of the emir have ensured that they do not organize themselves forced marriages in the United Arab Emirates and have instead pointed the finger at the immorality and infidelity of the woman to steal her children. According to the allegations, the princess for two years would have had one clandestine affair with his bodyguard, 37-year-old Russell Flowers, who is married. To keep this liaison alive and secret, the princess would have disbursed in two years 6.4 million dollars. Between the luxury gifts cited in the documents Haya allegedly bought for her lover, there is a $ 16,000 watch and a 66 thousand vintage rifle, as well as $ 1.6 million in cash donated bit by bit. In addition, Haya would have paid large amounts cash prizes to the other bodyguards of the Dubai royal family to buy their silence.

Haya of Jordan chose a lawyer as fierce as those of the Emir to challenge her ex-husband in court. This is Fiona Shackleton, who in the past represented the prince Charles in the divorce from Princess Diana. With his current client Fiona has already achieved important victories. For example, a ruling established that Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum hacked the cell phones of his ex-wife, his lawyer and several of his employees using military technology Pegasus. According to another sentence, then, Haya’s fear of Jordan is “totally justified” his children, Jalila and Zayed, may be kidnapped by their father.

Now the High Court is about to rule on the economic issues of separation. Beyond the millionaire figures at stake, new twists are not excluded.