Hayabusa engine, turbocharger and NOS: here is the crazy 400 hp kart! – News

Remember the Australian enthusiast who tried (and still tries …) to make a turbocharged 1000hp Honda CBR1000F? He’s trying again, but the new project of Ben Robertson in art SNAIL TV , it’s even crazier. Because she decided to mount the 4 cylinders from the Suzuki Hayabusa on a kart with the addition of quite a bit of thrust.

TAKE A 20 HP MOTORCYCLE AND TURN IT INTO A SUZUKI HAYABUSA

Robertson obviously doesn’t give a damn about the inconvenient weight / power ratio, about the difficulties of managing a four-cylinder 190 horses on the chassis of a vehicle weighing a few hundred kg: his priority is probably to amaze – goal achieved, Ben – and to stand out for being able to create as many “crazy” models as possible. A go-kart with the thrust of an SBK engine is no exception.

ONLY 190 HP? NO, EVEN A TURBO AND THE NOS

But once it’s done 30, SNAIL TV he decided to do 31. Because, not satisfied with the 190 hp, he decided to add even more power to his kart. First he entered yet another turbocharger of his career, he later decided to definitely exaggerate, mounting an implant of nitrous oxide. Doesn’t that tell you anything? We bet that you fans of two wheels will have seen it at least once in your life Fast & Furious: that’s right, it’s the famous one NOS with which Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and company used to accelerate in cars at insane speeds. Ultimately, with all these modifications, the kart has reached a terrifying power for a vehicle of this category: 400 hp. Did Ben Robertson have fun? Below, a glimpse of the aforementioned “monster” from the profile YouTube from SNAIL TV.

SMART WITH SUZUKI HAYABUSA ENGINE: THE TOTAL WEAPON CREATED BY A YOUTUBER