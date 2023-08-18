Hayao Miyazaki’s film “How do you live?” will premiere at Studio Ghibli in San Sebastian

“How do you live?” It tells the story of Mahito, a young man who, after losing his mother in World War II, moves with his father to the countryside and begins to experience new adventures. Photo: Taken from Twitter

“Kimitachi va do Ikiruka” (The Boy and the Heron, How Do You Live?) will have its European premiere on Friday, 22 September at the opening season of the festival, which will run until Saturday, 30 September in the Basque city.

“It is the fourth time that a film by the Japanese filmmaker, who also wrote, painted and designed the buildings, has been programmed at the San Sebastián Festival, but it is the first time that it is part of the official selection”, from Outside he announced the contest in a statement.

Miyazaki, 82, founded the animation studio Ghibli with Isao Takahata in 1985 and has directed fifteen feature films.

He achieved worldwide fame in 2001 with “Spirited Away”, which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Festival and the Oscar for Best Animated Film, but before that he directed other famous works such as “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) or “Porco”. did. Rosso” (1992).

In 2014 he received an Honorary Oscar for his entire career.

The official section of this edition will include films from Argentina’s María Alche and Benjamin Nachtat, who jointly directed “Puan”, about two teachers competing for a professorship, and Martin Retzmann, about a marital relationship. Presenting “La Practica,” about a yoga teacher in crisis.

Among others, competing for the Golden Shell will also include French filmmaker Robin Campillo, whose film “L’Île Rouge” (The Red Island), about the French colonization of Madagascar, and American filmmaker Raven Jackson, His debut film “All the Dirt”. Roads Taste Salt” (All Dirt Roads Taste Salt), which covers several decades in the life of a woman from the state of Mississippi.

The festival will pay tribute to Spanish actor Javier Bardem with his Donostia Honorary Award, but his attendance is at risk due to the Hollywood actors’ strike.