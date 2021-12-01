Hayden Christensen: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Unanimously remembered for playing the young Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars, the actor Hayden Christensen he built his career on the need to detach himself from this character. He thus got to act in very different films, where he showed good acting skills. Over the years he has grown, even without knowing the success obtained thanks to the fantasy saga, towards which he still has a particular affection. Now that he is about to return to being part of this, it is good to get to know him better in all its nuances.

So here are 10 things you don’t know about Hayden Christensen.

Hayden Christensen and daughter Briar Rose Christensen

1. He became a father. On October 29, 2014, at the age of 33, the actor became the father of what is now his only daughter. The little girl, called Briar Rose Christensen, had it with his longtime partner Rachel Bilson. Since that time Christensen has declared that he has acquired a new perspective on the world, on life and on the things that really matter. He therefore devotes himself a lot to his daughter, also protecting her from possible external invasions given by her notoriety.

Hayden Christensen in 2020

2. In 2020 he made an important announcement. At the time of Attack of the clones And Revenge of the Sith, Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin Skywalker was not particularly well received. Over time, however, fans have begun to re-evaluate him and love him more and more. That’s why when he confirmed in December of 2020 that he would reprise the role for the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, fans burst with joy. Now it remains only to wait until 2022 to see the actor in the role of Darth Vader again.

Hayden Christensen: his films and TV series

3. He has acted in famous films. The actor’s film career began with a short role in the film The seed of madness (1994). He later starred in Women’s College (1998) and The garden of virgin suicides (1999). The big break comes thanks to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), while in 2003 he starred in The inventor of fairy tales. In 2005 Anakin Skywalker is again in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. From that point on he starred in films such as Awake – Conscious anesthesia (2007), Decameron Pie (2007), Jumper (2008), Takers (2010), Vanishing on 7th Street (2010), American Heist (2014), Outcast – The last Templar (2014), First Kill (2017) and Little Italy – Pizza, love and imagination (2018).

4. He also starred in some television products. During his career Christensen has also had the opportunity to act in some television films such as Harrison Bergeron (1995), No Greater Love (1996) and Trapped in Purple Haze (2000), but also in episodes of TV series such as Forever Knigt (1996), Little shivers (1997), Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1999) and Higher Groud (2000). As anticipated, the actor will reprise the role of Anakin Skywaler, aka Darth Vader in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, acting alongside Ewan McGregor.

Hayden Christensen in 2021

5. He announced his involvement in another Star Wars series as well. Already expected for the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, on 22 October 2021 Christensen confirmed that he will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker for another series of Star Wars, which will be available on Disney + from 2022. This is it Ahsoka, and will be based on the famous Jedi played by Rosario Dawson and already seen in an episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. As known thanks to the animated series The Clone Wars, Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker have a close bond, which could be at the heart of this series as well.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson

6. He met his partner on a movie set. In 2007, on the set of the fantasy film Jumper, the actor knows Rachel Bilson, who played there the sentimental interest of Christensen’s character. The two embarked on a relationship in December 2008, only to break up in mid-2010, however, a few months later they resumed dating with greater stability, then giving birth to their only daughter in 2014. After years of serenity, however, in September of 2017 made it known that they had separated again.

Hayden Christensen in Star Wars

7. He beat well-known colleagues to get the part. For the role of Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the clones, director George Lucas considered numerous famous actors, including Christian Bale, Paul Walker, Heath Ledger And Leonardo Dicaprio. After meeting Christensen, however, he was enthusiastic about the dark charm displayed by this and he was also convinced by the couple chemistry that the actor demonstrated with Natalie Portman, interpreter of Princess Padme.

8. He prepared himself for a long time for a famous duel. As is known, at the end of the third film, Revenge of the Sith, Anakin joins the Sith and acquires the identity of Darth Vader. At that point he is confronted with his teacher, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In view of this moment, Christensen and McGregor trained for over two months in fencing and the result of their preparation can be seen in the film. The speed with which the two collide is in fact real and not digitally altered.

9. He asked to be allowed to wear the Darth Vader costume. For the latest scenes of Revenge of the Sith, Christensen asked Lucas if he could be the one to act with the Dart Vader costume on. Although David Prowse, who had already embodied the character in the original trilogy, had also proposed for the part, Lucas gave the green light to Christensen. The actor thus found himself having to master an extremely heavy and warm costume internally, which gave him a rather limited vision of what was around him. Despite this, he remembers that moment as a great experience.

Hayden Christensen is not on Instagram

10. He does not have a profile on the well-known social network. Over the years Christensen has always shown himself to be very reserved about his private life. Few things are known about him outside of work and this is also due to his total absence from social networks. The actor has indeed confirmed that he does not have, for example, a profile on Instagram, preferring to avoid the media exposure that these tools inevitably bring. For his fans, however, it is possible to follow some fan pages dedicated to him, staying up to date on his activities.

