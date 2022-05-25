Entertainment

Hayden Christensen Net Worth: Details On The ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Fortune

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Hayden Christensen became a household name playing Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He had notable performances before and several other roles since he played Anakin, but he will always be known for his role as the chosen one who chose the Dark Side of the Force. Christensen returns to the galaxy far, far away in the limited series Obi Wan Kenobi. Since you’re online for another Star Wars Payday, we wonder about Christensen’s net worth, his film career, and how he spends his money.

Christensen’s film career is more than just ‘Star Wars’

The world knows Hayden Christensen for Star WarsBut like many actors with notable roles, there’s a lot more to his resume than just one part.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Related Articles

young Mexican ruined her tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert

4 mins ago

Tons of Incredible Updates From the ‘Star Trek 4’ Cast

5 mins ago

a legendary actress joins the cast to play Vin Diesel’s grandma

7 mins ago

The ideal skinny jeans for all sizes with which Yalitza Aparicio shows off her ‘booty’

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button