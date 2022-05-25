Hayden Christensen Net Worth: Details On The ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Fortune

Hayden Christensen became a household name playing Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He had notable performances before and several other roles since he played Anakin, but he will always be known for his role as the chosen one who chose the Dark Side of the Force. Christensen returns to the galaxy far, far away in the limited series Obi Wan Kenobi. Since you’re online for another Star Wars Payday, we wonder about Christensen’s net worth, his film career, and how he spends his money.

Hayden Christensen | Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Christensen’s film career is more than just ‘Star Wars’

The world knows Hayden Christensen for Star WarsBut like many actors with notable roles, there’s a lot more to his resume than just one part.

He appeared in a few notable television series (Goosebumps, are you afraid of the dark?) and some well-known movies (the virgin suicides, life like a house) before starring Attack of the clones. His work in the Star Wars The universe helped Christensen build his net worth and provided him with some financial security to take shares that appealed to him.

Christensen played a disgraced journalist in Broken glass Between Episode II Y Episode III. Later Revenge of the Sith wrapped, made by Christensen Bridgechoral movie new york i love youY takersAmong other films.

He took work sporadically, according to his IMDb profile, and his last concert before Obi Wan Kenobi it was a comeback for a voiceover in Episode IX. With Kenobi and a part in the next AhsokaChristensen will be a leading figure in Star Wars know again.

Hayden Christensen’s net worth reached $12 million

«Anni? My God, you have grown.” It’s been 20 years since we first saw Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in #Attack of the clones. Watch an exclusive interview with the actor as he reflects on his Star Wars journey. https://t.co/24EPmbPyno pic.twitter.com/bXStTvup5D — Star Wars (@starwars) May 16, 2022

Not all actors become instant millionaires because of their work, but Christensen is an exception.

His work as an actor before becoming Anakin Skywalker kept him busy. Christensen has earned 18 acting credits since his 1993 debut on the television series. family passions and the launch of Attack of the clones in 2002. He then continued to increase his fortune after Revenge of the Sith.

Christensen kept busy after the prequel trilogy, which helped him build a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Christensen spends his money

The world knows Hayden Christensen as an actor, but that’s not all he wants to be known for. Farming is a great hobby of his, and he takes it seriously. Having a personal passion that sustains his interest is just as important as having an illustrious acting career. Building a great net worth is not his goal.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/YI5QodTtlME?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“It’s a hobby, but I want to have the appearance of being a good farmer,” Christensen told the Toronto Star in 2008. “I don’t really think about my career because the idea of ​​a career is not something I can second-guess. a lot of thought,” he told the Star. “I do the work that appeals to me, and I air movies that would probably benefit my career.”

Christensen also used a portion of his fortune to start a production company. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he and his brother worked with another production company to create Glacier Films, which aims to finance movies with budgets of $1.5 million or less.

Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Christensen and ex Rachel Bilson bought a Los Angeles-area home for $2.7 million and later sold it for $3.8 million. The proceeds from the sale would have helped boost Christensen’s net worth before he returned to the role that made him a household name.

For more information on the world of entertainment and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet YouTube Channel.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’: Hayden Christensen Reflects On Her Bond With Ewan McGregor, ‘I Love The Man So Much’