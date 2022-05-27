Hayden Christensen tells what it was like to revive Darth Vader, the haters, and what future awaits him inside (and outside) the Star Wars universe

Hayden Christensen he never thought that Darth Vader was going to mark a break in his professional life, and even personal. At just over ten years old, in the early nineties, this Canadian actor began a timid career in film and television, marked more by perseverance than by popularity. However, everything changed in 2000, when the media announced that george lucas he had cast him to play a young Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi destined to become Darth Vader.

In 2002, the premiere of Episode II: Attack of the Clones and his ferocious advertising campaign made Christensen’s figure one of the best known to the public. But soon, what looked like a trampoline turned into an anvil. Even in an age without social networks or haters anonymous, the voices that spoke out against Christensen’s performance seemed to multiply. A long line of fans and specialized journalists, in primitive Internet forums or in large media alike, were tired of attacking his interpretation of the fearsome villain.

In 2005, the arrival of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, for many it was the confirmation of the terrible casting mistake made by Lucas, by having Christensen again in the role of Darth Vader. But time seemed to change everything. His return to the role of Skywalker for the series Obi-Wan Kenobi was unexpectedly well received by fans, something that pleasantly surprised Hayden, as he acknowledged to THE NATION in a one-on-one interview.

-When the fans found out that you were going to be Darth Vader again, everyone was very excited. You are Darth Vader for many generations, do you feel this return as a kind of revenge? Is this Hayden’s revenge?

–The return I received on my return to starwars it was very warm. This is a character that I care a lot about. and being myself a fan of starwarsI am very excited to be part of this world again.

-During all these years in which you grew up, did you begin to see Anakin in a different way, perhaps empathizing with him in a different way?

–Yes, I always empathized with Anakin. I think that’s part of what makes this character so appealing. His descent into the dark side, and the way he george lucas traced his path, it was very understandable from my point of view. He is a very interesting character to ponder, regarding good and evil, fate and free will. There is a lot of material there.

During the years afterstarwars, Hayden did not finish finding his place within the industry. His professional path led him to compose a character based on Bob Dylan, in the film Factory Girlto walk through the adventure cinema with jumperor by failed projects like wake upwhere he worked with Jessica Alba. But his figure did not seem to take off, and little by little, the protagonists became a thing of the past. Although she never stopped acting, the projects were smaller, and in 2008 she settled far away from Hollywood, in rural Canada. From that moment on, Hayden was limited to collaborating on low-caliber titles, in which the big stars seemed like a distant dream. In this way, the series Obi-Wan Kenobi It not only means returning to a world where he was born, but also working side by side again, with one of the most prestigious actors in the industry.

-I would like to ask you about your reunion with Ewan McGregor, how was it to see him again?

-It was wonderful. Ewan and I became close friends during the filming of the prequels, and I hadn’t seen him in a long time. So to be able to come back and play these opposite characters was an incredible opportunity. . And I think we’re both very grateful for her.

-What did you enjoy the most and what did you suffer the most from this new shoot in the world? starwars?

-I absolutely enjoyed everything, really. And if there was any moment of suffering, it was for a good cause. Just to come back and be able to act in this universe again, it’s very exciting.

-At the time of interpreting Vader again, did you see Episode II Y Episode III?

-Of course. I rewatched those films, and tried to familiarize myself with the character as much as possible. I felt that it was my responsibility to the character. He is someone I know a lot, and have spent a lot of time with in the past, and thanks to that, the process was not difficult for me.

-What do you think is the heart of this new fiction?

-In many ways, this story revolves around characters coming to terms with their past, and that’s a very powerful concept. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think I can say that, and that I am very excited that the fans will be able to see this new story.

The future presents itself as a big question mark for Hayden Christensen. Being Anakin Skywalker again, this time with the support of the fans, will allow him to return to that character that means so much in his life. And because of that, it is that this project does not stop feeling like a second chance, to find a path more akin to his search as an actor. For this reason, it is impossible for him not to make a personal assessment, seeing Darth Vader as an open door that may be linked to his career for many more years.

-Would you be excited about the possibility of starring in a fiction centered on Darth Vader?

-Well, I can’t talk about future projects, beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi. But this is a great character, and if the opportunity presented itself, I would like to continue playing him.

-Are you familiar with cartoons? Star Wars? Because in those series, the character of Anakin is important.

-I really enjoyed the world that Dave Philoni and his team created for the animated series, and they explored a lot of the relationship that Anakin has with Obi-Wan. It was very informative for me to see those stories, and to think about how they could affect my performance, because on an unconscious level, I think they did.

-What do you feel you gave Anakin, but more importantly, what do you think Anakin gave you?

I think we gave each other a lot of things. Anakin gave me a lot; my role in this franchise and the possibility of interpreting it, was very significant for me. And to Anakin I gave everything I could. I grew up playing ice hockey, and one of the things my father used to tell me was that “once he broke the ice, he had to call it quits.” That was always my philosophy for everything, and I applied it especially when it came to this character.

The first two episodes of Obi Wan Kenobi premieres on Friday the 27th, on Disney+