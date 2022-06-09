Hayley Atwell wants to play Captain Carter again in the MCU

In the recent movie Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, quite original things were done. This film showed us the hero that gives it its name and a new and young addition, America Chaveztraveling between different universes, finally end up in one where the Illuminati.where they surprised us with the return of the Captain Carter., interpreted by Hailey Atwellwho already gave life to Peggy Carter in the UCM movies.

This new group of heroes introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe differs greatly from their comic book counterparts. This Illuminati lineup is made up of mr fantastic, Maria Rambeu as the Captain Marvel of this universe, Captain Carter, Black Lightningthe Professor X and finally the Baron Mordo.

Hailee Atwell on Captain Carter

Hayle Atwell who played Peggy Carterreturns once again in this role but this time being Captain Carter, whom we saw previously in the animated series What if..?

During a recent appearance at AwesomeCon, the actress revealed that she had a great time playing the character and would love to return as Captain Carter.

“Well… I have no news for you. But I share your enthusiasm. And I would love for Marvel to find a home for her; a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution and development as a character.”

Atwell shared.

“The experience I’ve had playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I have more to do, and because I feel like the fans deserve it. In a way, with so many characters, she’s a minor character, and it wouldn’t make sense for her to continue to feel like a minor character, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that has happened in recent years. When she says she on her timeline: ‘I know my worth and everyone else’s opinion; never mind,’ that’s really good.”

added the actress.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios has described this film as follows:

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful Scarlet Witch in the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe that can no longer be done with his power alone. Even more amazing, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

This second installment of Doctor Strange was directed by the legendary sam raimiwho in the past directed for Marvel the first trilogy of Spiderman. The film stars benedict cumberbatch as Doc Strange, Benedict Wong What wong, Rachel McAdams What Christine Palmer, elizabeth olsen What Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch Y Xochitl Gomez What America Chavez.

We do not know the future that will hold for Captain Carter in this vast multiverse formed by Marvel, but if there is one thing that is clear to us, it is that we can’t wait to see her again in future Marvel projects, be it a movie or a series for Disney. +.

