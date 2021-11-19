Hayu, not only Kardashian: new reality shows arrive. The programs for the end of 2021

With its current programming, hayu offers reality lovers in Italy the opportunity of an extraordinary marathon, with over 8,000 brand new episodes, which can be downloaded and watched wherever you want. The list includes Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs, The Real Housewives, Below Deck And Million Dollar Listing. The very wide range of the offer exceeds the expectations of the most demanding fans, who do not even have to fear the risk of spoilers since most of the American series in the catalog are available simultaneously with the United States. Reality fans in Italy can access their favorite content using the hayu app on a full range of devices: mobile, tablet, TV and web.

Below Deck 9 comes back with a new captain

The superyacht My Seanna set sail with the new captain Sean Meagher. When Captain Lee is stranded on the ground due to an unexpected problem, his place is taken by the captain Sean Meagher, who with his real tough attitude surprises the crew making them regret the old sea dog. On board, tensions rise, new alliances are formed and old ties are broken as My Seanna navigates a sea of ​​uncertainty.

Vanderpump Rules: all about the business

In Los Angeles, Lisa Vanderpump she is one of the most successful restaurateurs who has managed to use the pandemic to keep herself afloat. Now that her restaurants have reopened, she continues to serve as a mentor and to be a mother figure to those around her. In the new season, dreams come true in a succession of twists: a new cocktail bar, engagements, blue princes and so on and so forth!

Real Housewives of Atlanta – Porsha’s Family Matters: a holiday… energetic

An exciting family portrait: Lauren, the sister of Porsha, plan a relaxing vacation for the whole family to a beautiful resort in Mexico. The Williams they have no qualms about interfering in Porsha’s private life, whether she likes it or not. Old RHOA acquaintances mother Diane and sister Lauren are also very popular with fans.

Reality TV when and where you want

hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of the most loved shows by the large audience of reality fans. The service offers a wide choice, with a great variety of programs in English on the most varied topics, such as Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Thriller and Fashion. Subscribers needn’t worry about spoiler danger either, as most American shows are available on hayu on the same day as their US broadcast.

hayu has established itself in several markets as a leading platform for broadcasting reality shows. Fans of this genre now have the option to subscribe for € 4.99 per month *, with a 7-day free trial.

* The number of episodes varies from market to market depending on the license terms of the contents and the respective restrictions.