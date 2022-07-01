Hazard 4th, Neymar 2nd… the 5 famous attackers who have been accused of being overweight recently

Becoming a professional footballer at the highest level requires an incredible amount of sacrifice. Players should maintain an optimal level of fitness and keep themselves in good shape throughout the year.

Schedules have become even more grueling lately and footballers have little opportunity to let loose or even go on holiday. But there have been several times when a player has gone on summer vacation only to return and show up for pre-season training in sub-optimal condition.

When the training photos come out, football fans, as ruthless as they are on social media these days, are quick to call out to them about it. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five famous forwards who have been accused of being overweight recently.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku never really hit the top gear during his time at Manchester United. But he had a decent 2017-18 season with the Red Devils, scoring 27 goals and providing nine assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Lukaku also had a good outing for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they finished third in the competition. But when he returned for pre-season training after the summer break, Lukaku was accused of being overweight.

Before his move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville accused him of being overweight and unprofessional. In a response to English journalist Andy Mitten on Twitter, Neville wrote:

“He admitted he was overweight! It weighs more than 100 kg! He’s a Manchester United player! He will score goals and succeed at Inter Milan but the lack of professionalism is contagious. »

Lukaku hit back at Neville (via Football365) by posting a shirtless photo of himself, where he appeared ripped and captioned it “not bad for a fat boy”.

#4 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard secured his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a club-record deal worth €115m. The Belgium international had largely remained injury-free during his time at Chelsea and was not known to have any fitness issues.

But the way he showed up in training at Real Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 season has left the club questioning his commitment to the cause. In an interview with L’Equipe in November 2019, Hazard admitted he was indeed overweight when he returned from vacation. He stated :

” It’s true. I won’t hide it, but when I’m on vacation, I’m on vacation. I had gained five kilos, I’m the type to put on quickly and lose just as quickly if I’m careful. “When I was 18, in Lille, I weighed 72 or 73 kg. Muscle mass was 75 kg, on a bad day – 77 kg. This summer I was 80 kg, I lost it in 10 days. »

#3 Gonzalo Higuain

Juventus paid 90 million euros in the summer of 2016 to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli. He was at the top of his game in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring 38 times and providing three assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei.

However, Bianconeri fans were shocked to see Higuain’s form when he stepped onto the pitch on his Juventus debut. The Argentine striker appeared to be overweight and fans weren’t thrilled to see the club record signing in such condition.

But thanks to Higuaín he turned things around and had a very good first season at Juventus. He netted 32 goals and provided four assists in 55 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri that season.

#2 Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr has always been known to be an athletic and agile striker who excels at weaving between defenders with ease and grace. But ahead of the 2021-22 season, Neymar was called out by fans on Instagram for being overweight.

During the summer break, Neymar was photographed shirtless in a yact and some fans were quick to accuse him of letting go and putting on extra pounds. After Neymar made his first appearance of the 2021-22 season against Reims, journalists accused the striker of being static and “out of form”.

Suffice it to say, Neymar’s fitness talk spanned quite a bit of the summer. After fans mocked him for looking overweight in Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Chile in September in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, the international Brazilian decided to respond.

He took to Instagram (via TalkSport) and revealed that he was simply wearing the wrong size jersey. The PSG striker said he was wearing a ‘size G’ (large European) shirt and insisted it’s not too big.

#1 Luis Suárez

Luis Suarez joined FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014. But he was suspended for the first half of the 2014-15 season after being found guilty of biting Italian centre-back Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup .

Suarez made his FC Barcelona debut in a clash with the B team. He netted a brace in that game, but a Madrid TV channel (via the Daily Mirror) called Suarez ‘fat’ and slammed it. said he looked like an “ex-footballer”.

Luis Enrique, Barcelona manager at the time, responded to the reports in a press conference later that week and said:

“Suarez, fat? He is a naturally stocky player. He is at his ideal weight and he is ready to compete.

He added :

“If you want, we’ll give him liposuction, but I don’t think he needs it.”

In the 42 appearances he made during the 2014-15 season, Suarez scored 24 goals and provided 23 assists. The Uruguayan international then entered the history of FC Barcelona and was its top scorer in all competitions (59 goals) in the continental treble of the 2015-16 season.

