Hazard sends dreams, Shakira puts discord at FC Barcelona

SPORT: “Show Gavi”

Sport highlights Gavi’s brilliant performance yesterday during Spain’s short but precious success in Switzerland in the Nations League (1-0). At FC Barcelona, ​​​​we are very worried about the repercussions of the break between Shakira and Gerard Pique. The public overexposure of this affair threatens the balance of the locker room.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “La Roja stays alive”

La Roja’s victory in Switzerland gives hope to Spain in the Nations League. At Barça, Joan Laporta reassured Robert Lewandowski after the rowdy declarations of Javier Tebas on his possible transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

AS: “Spain is breathing”

As gives a good point to Spain after its snatch success against Switzerland, who fell for the Blues during the last Euro. At Real Madrid, we are recovering optimism about Eden Hazard. “The next season will finally be mine,” certified the Belgian international.

MARCA: “In Geneva, the same tone”

Marca is less complimentary than his little comrades about the success of La Roja on Swiss soil yesterday and points out that “this team still does not convince but, at least, it won. The arrival of Gennaro Gattuso on the Valencia FC bench did not go unnoticed.

This Friday, June 10, 2022, it is already time to look at the Spanish press review. On the menu: Gerard Piqué worries FC Barcelne to the highest point after his breakup with Shakira. At Real Madrid, Eden Hazard promises heavy for next season.

