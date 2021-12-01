News

Hazel, Julia Roberts’ 17-year-old daughter is the same as her mother

No.he does not like to share pictures of his family and especially those in which his three children, the dizygotic twins, are present Hazel And Phinneaus, born in 2004, ed Harry, who arrived in June 2007. But to occasionally disobey this rule imposed on the family by Julia Roberts, 54, dad takes care of it Daniel Moder, the cameraman the star married in 2002.

Hazel is the same as Julia Roberts

On the occasion of the 17th birthday of the twins, dad Danny has broken the norm – and it’s not the first time – by publishing a portrait of the two boys while I’m at the table having a snack. And, what is striking, besides the nice face of the two kids, is there Hazel’s resemblance to mom Julia Roberts.

Same identical nose, same open smile, just the hair is different: i titian red curls which contributed to the fame of the actress gave way to a almost platinum blonde perfectly smooth. Instead, he seems to have taken his mother’s hair Phinneaus, sporting auburn hair.

The two boys, wearing superhero T-shirts and sweatshirts – and God forbid, it’s their party – watch in amusement as their dad, who immortalize it in a home moment of their daily life. And they probably don’t imagine that this photo taken by the parent will be seen by thousands of people in all corners of the globe, fans of their famous mom who can’t wait to discover its similarities and similarities.

julia roberts

Family photo for Julia Roberts (Instagram)

“For my children I am only their mother”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s children have always been kept very far from the world of the media And from showbiz. As the actress said, until recently “they didn’t know what I did for a livingThe star had declared Mona Lisa Smile. “They are only children and for them I am simply their mother, they don’t know I’m famous“.

Below, again Hazel, who has the same smile as mother Julia

Then, as she herself admitted, with the advent of social media “things have changed in recent years very”. And it is increasingly difficult today to keep them away from cell phones, as happens to all children of their age. “When I started acting, there was none of this. There was barely any internet eland people couldn’t take pictures with their phones and then publish them ». Now, their proud father takes care of it: Julia has the paparazzo in… family!

