The daughter of the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress charms on her first outing on the Croisette

Beaming and smiling, just like the mother. The beautiful Hazel, 16 years old, daughter of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder debuted on the red carpet of the Festival of Cannes. He did it next to his father Danny, on the Croisette the presentation of Sean Penn’s film, “Flag Day, ”In which he worked as a director of photography.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder they care about their private life and to protect the privacy of their family. The actress herself does not often share family shots on social media. In this case they made an exception, taking their beautiful daughter on the red carpet for a special occasion. Blond hair gathered in a casual ponytail, and a yellow lace shirt dress for her wearing black ‘Mary Janes’ on her feet.

Hazel and her twin brother Phinnaeus they were born in 2004 and have a younger brother, Henry, born in 2007. Julia and Danny met on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000 and married on July 4, 2002 in Taos, New Mexico.

