HBO Alert: A Recent Sequel To An Unfairly Undernoticed Horror Classic Is Leaving The Platform Soon – CINEMABLEND

The director of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Midnight Club’ dared to continue the success of ‘The Shining’ by adapting the sequel written by Stephen King. And he put out a great movie. You only have a few days to enjoy ‘Doctor Sleep

an unexpected sequel to one of the biggest horror movies of all time that was an undeserved box office flop upon its release. Over time it has been gaining appreciation and worship, becoming one of the best adaptations of Stephen King on the big screen and one of the great works of his director. It’s time to finally discover Doctor Sleep.

You have the opportunity to do it through the platform of hbo max, although only for a limited time. The sequel to The Shining will leave the WarnerMedia platform after this Wednesday, October 5. You shouldn’t miss this impressive film by Mike Flanagan with one of the best performances by Ewan McGregor, and other big names like Rebecca Ferguson, Bruce Greenwood and newcomer Kyliegh Curran.

The film is set many years after the events recounted in The glow, with Danny Torrance (McGregor) now an adult and torn by the trauma of his childhood. The combination of his supernatural ability to connect with ghosts and his father’s violent alcoholic outburst have tortured in such a way that he also falls into alcohol addiction to silence the voices and traumas.

Parallel, a group of mysterious and dangerous individuals are hunting people with special abilities like Danny, killing them to extract from them an essence in the form of smoke that serves as food and elixir of eternal youth. Torrance must overcome her problems in order to deal with this group of “vampires” before they reach a promising young woman with psychic abilities.

Mike Flanagan takes advantage of the dramatic background of King’s original novel, also called doctor sleepto make an emotional and dark horror where to explore trauma, real and metaphorical ghosts and addictions. A style that he has already developed in his series such as The Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass, and possibly also in his next The Midnight Club.

That drama dangerously brings the film closer to the Alcoholics Anonymous manual made into a film than to the horror film, but the truth is that there are not a few shocking moments throughout the film. In many of them there is the character of Rebecca Ferguson, who creates one of the most charismatic villains of recent cinemaeating up the screen with charisma and a haunting performance.

Being fair to the truth, the best way to enjoy the film is to see the director’s cut, extended up to three hours but developing everything in a clearer and more enjoyable way. Although the original is still one of the jewels of recent terror, one that did not deserve to go so unnoticed at the time and that deserves all the love you can give it. It is not easy to be in the shadow of Stanley Kubrick, but Flanagan managed to honor him and King at the same time, which is more complicated than it seems.

You can see doctor sleep on HBO Max through October 5.

