HBO Announces ‘Winning Time’ Renewal for Season 2

HBO has renewed the drama series Lakers: Winning Time for a second season that you can enjoy soon on HBO Max. based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” From Jeff Pearlman, the series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of the most revered and dominant dynasties in sports, a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. The ten-episode first season will conclude on Sunday, May 8 on HBO Max and HBO.

The first season cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Ahead Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

Part of the production and creative team for the first season includes Adam McKay (for Hyperobject Industries) as director of the pilot and executive producer, Max Borenstein as showrunner, executive producer, writer, co-creator, Kevin Messick (for Hyperobject Industries) as executive producer, Jim Hecht as executive producer, writer and co-creator, Rodney Barnes as executive producer and writer, and Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens as executive producers.

