HBO brings together an “extraordinary” cast for the miniseries from the creator of Enlightened

The miniseries is set in an exclusive tropical resort. It resumed this month.

HBO is about to take us to an exclusive tropical resort frequented by some of the most beloved names on the small screen. The cable network behind Big Little Lies, Game of thrones And True Detective announced the order of The White Lotus, a six-episode miniseries created, written and directed by the creator of Enlightened Mike White, with Connie Britton (American Horror Story, Nashville), Steve Zahn (Treme), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) and many others among the protagonists.

The plot and cast of The White Lotus

According to the few details currently available, The White Lotus follows the guests and employees of an exclusive resort in the Tropics over a week. Billed as a “social satire”, the miniseries is also involving the actors Murray Bartlett (Looking), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy (The Office), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) And Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Loading... Advertisements

Filming is scheduled to begin this month in Hawaii. Speaking on the project, HBO Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said, “Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and television space. We couldn’t be happier to partner with him again on another. hilarious and insightful show that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself “. White added: “It is beyond thrilling to return to HBO with this project and with such an amazing cast. I am very grateful to everyone who has allowed us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to consider as a second home. “.