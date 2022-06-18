HBO confirms sequel to Game of Thrones focused on Jon Snow

Great news for fans of game of Thrones. One of the favorite characters from the famous series will also be having his own spin-off: it’s about Jon Snow. HBO would have confirmed the series that will focus on her character and it even transpired that Kit Harington will be reincarnating the character.

The middle The Hollywood Reporter was the one who advanced the news, ensuring that the original star of Game of Thrones, Kit Haringtonwill reprise the role of the bastard son of Eddard Stark, who later learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the heir to the Iron Throne.

In the series finale, after killing Daenarys, played by Emilia Clarke, to remove her from power, Jon chose a life of exile and headed north to live with the Wildlings, so one would expect the series to take place in that stage of his life.

Not many details are known

There is still no more information about who will be involved in the creative team of this new series, or what other characters may return. However, this is one of the projects in the successful saga that HBO has confirmed.

Earlier this month, HBO programmer, Kara Buckley, He talked about the different ideas that were working to continue the legacy of Game of Thrones:

“We developed a lot of ideas, we’re still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re very excited about what’s coming out later this summer. But we don’t feel the need to do another one unless we find it really exciting creatively. That’s my job, at least. And the team that I’m on, that’s what we’re told to focus on.”

With the confirmation of this new Jon Snow spin-off, there are now 7 Game of Thrones projects in the works in addition to House of Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to the Targaryen House, which will arrive on HBO Max on August 21. Other announced prequels are 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria), 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake), and Dunk and Egg.