HBO develops series centered on Jon Snow with Kit Harington back

Game of Thrones: HBO develops series focused on Jon Snow with Kit Harington back

Good news for Game of Thrones fans! And it has just been announced that there is another spin-off of the HBO fantasy series in development. It has been revealed that the show will be something of a sequel to the groundbreaking series, focusing on none other than fan-favorite character Jon Snow. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and claim original Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will reprise his role.

In the time since the eighth season of Game of Thrones (59%), HBO has been looking to repeat the success of the series and is experimenting with several spin-offs. Some are still in process and others have stopped. The only spin-off that has really materialized is House of the Dragon, which will be released in August. In the final season of Game of Thrones (59%), Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the heir to the Iron Throne. After killing Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) to remove her from her power, Jon chose a life of exile and headed north to live with the Wildlings.

There is still no more information about who will be involved in the creative team of this new series, or what other characters may return. Tormund Giantsbane, Jon’s close ally in Wilding and one of the most beloved characters among fans, was with Snow at the end of the series. It would make sense for him to come back somehow. Other surviving characters include Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jon’s foster sisters.

May 19, 2019, was undoubtedly an important day for Game of Thrones fans (83%), as it was on this date that the last episode of the successful HBO series was broadcast, and despite the high expectations that audiences had of this chapter, many were genuinely disappointed with what is described as a hasty and pointless closing. The years have passed, and there are those who still have not been able to forget the catastrophic events of that episode entitled “The Iron Throne”, where Daenerys loses her head, a massacre begins and Jon kills her.

Earlier this month, HBO programmer Kara Buckley talked about the different ideas they were working on to continue the Game of Thrones legacy (93%):

We developed a lot of ideas, we’re still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re very excited about what’s coming out later this summer. But we don’t feel the need to do another one unless we find it really exciting creatively. That’s my job, at least. And the team that I’m on, that’s what we’re told to focus on.

Until now it is known that Kit Harington is preparing to reprise the role of Jon Snow, one of the favorite characters of the fans, in this new project that would continue with the events of the end of Game of Thrones. Certainly, this is spectacular news for all those who love the work of George RR Martin, since this new show could do well everything that the eighth season of GOT did wrong.

