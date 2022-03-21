HBO is working on a fourth season with Barry Jenkins and Issa López

Related news

After three years of hiatus and one of rumours, True Detective it’s back. According to Deadline, HBO is working on the long-awaited return of the series with a fourth season, whose working title is Night Country. Created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, the series accumulated three seasons between 2014 and 2019, and will be taken up by Barry Jenkins (moonlit, the underground railway) and isa lopez (come back), who will be the writers and producers of the new episodes.

The long-awaited return of the series returned to star in the conversations last year 2021, when Casey Bloys, head of content at HBO Max, admitted the hope he had to find a new way to enter the story. Recently, Bloys announced that he had found something new in the story to “feel good about” and would continue with the series.

Issa López will write, produce and direct the first episode, which will also be executive produced by Jenkins through the company Pastel. Together with them, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak will work as producers. Anonymous Content, which produced the first three installments, will return for the new episodes, so it is possible that Pizzolatto will return behind the scenes.

The third season of True Detective aired on HBO in 2019 and was set in the Ozarks. Starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff Fue, it continued the series that began with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and continued with Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn as main characters.

Pizzolatto previously said he had an idea for a fourth season, but that idea fell through, so he reteamed with McConaughey in Redeemera project for FX that ended up being cancelled.

