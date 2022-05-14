HBO Max: 8 movies that will soon come out of the service’s catalog

05/01/2022 at 14:30 News HBO Max: All May 2022 Releases In addition to films like Zombielândia and Bingo: The King of the Mornings, the Hacks and La Escada series are the main…

THE HBO Maxlike other movie streaming services, keeps its catalog constantly updated with several new features every month, but there are also titles that are no longer part of the service.

classics like the sixth day with Arnold Schwarzenegger and girl, interrupted with Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie are some of the outgoing classics.

Check out below 8 movies that will be leaving the service on May 30th.

The Sixth Day (2000)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this futuristic film about a man trapped in a dark plot after he stumbles upon a clone of himself.

Girl, Interrupted (1999)



Continues after advertising

Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie star in this adaptation of writer Susanna Kaysen’s account of her stay in a mental institution.

Ricky Bobby – Full Speed ​​(2006)

Ricky Bobby is a standout in racing and is always at the top of the podium. But from now on he will have a real competitor.

Daddy’s Camp (2007)

Charlie Hinton and Phil Ryerson try to solve summer camp problems and face the kids’ indiscipline.

While Netflix lost subscribers, Disney+ gained 7 million more in 2022

Company says it is gaining more and more subscribers

High Frequency (2000)



Continues after advertising

A phenomenon allows police officer John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel) to save the life of his long-dead father (Dennis Quaid).

Wild Spirit (2000)

Oscar winners Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz star in the love story between a homeless cowboy and the daughter of a wealthy rancher.

The No Forest (2006)

A raccoon tricks a motley family of forest dwellers into helping him pay off a food debt by invading the new little town that has sprung up while they hibernate and learns a lesson about the meaning of family.

The Swindlers (2003)

Nicolas Cage stars in the role of a con artist with obsessive-compulsive disorder. His methodical life and his most recent coup are threatened by the reappearance of a teenage daughter he has never seen.

House of the Dragon: Watch the trailer for the Game of Thrones spin-off series

The series will premiere on HBO Max on August 21 this year

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Save the Connected World extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: HBO Max Brazil