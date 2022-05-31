HBO Max: All the movies and series arriving in June 2022 – Series News

The ‘Irma Vep’ miniseries, ‘Westworld’ season 4, the animated film ‘Scooby!’ and more titles are added to the streaming platform’s catalog this month.

The month of June arrives full of interesting premieres in hbo max. The streaming platform adds to its catalog Irma Vepthe 1996 film by Olivier Assayas, and Irma Vepthe miniseries that the same director has made about his film with Alicia Vikander as the protagonist.

Nor can we forget Westworldthe dystopian series that premieres -finally- its fourth season with the return of Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Thandiwe Newton.

As for the films that are included in the catalogue, HBO Max subscribers will be able to see the ‘remake’ of the father of the bride Y Scooby!the animated film of the legendary series.

then query all the movies and series that premiere on HBO Max in June:

SERIES

Irma Vep







In 1996, Olivier Assayas premiered the movie Irma Vep. Now, 26 years later, the director retells that story in miniseries mode.

Irma Vepstarring alice vikanderfollow Look, an actress in low hours and who has just suffered a breakup who travels to France to work on a new project. It is a version of The Vampires, a classic of French silent cinema. As the days go by, the borders between reality and fiction begin to blur. Adria Arjona, Vincent Lacoste and Tom Sturridge complete the main cast.

Premiere: June 7th.

The Janes





Documentary series that was part of the last edition of the sundance festival about a group of women who were arrested for being part of a clandestine network that helped women get abortions. Using code names and safe houses, they created a service for those who wanted to terminate their pregnancy. They called themselves Jane.

Premiere: June 9.

Westworld



The fate of sentient life on Earth is threatened in season 4 of Westworld. The fiction of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy returns to HBO Max with a new batch of episodes and repeating cast. Evan Rachel Wood come back like pains, Jeffrey Wright What BernardAaron Paul as Caleb, Ed Harris What The Man in Black Y Thandiwe Newton What Maeve.

Premiere: June 27th.

Other series that premiere in June on HBO Max:

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known – Premiere: June 1.

– Premiere: June 1. On My Way With Irina Rimes – Premiere: June 3.

– Premiere: June 3. Roswell: New Mexico (season 4) – Premiere: June 7.

(season 4) – Premiere: June 7. Tuca & Bertie (season 2) – Premiere: June 24.

(season 2) – Premiere: June 24. Schitt’s Creek (complete series) – Premiere: June 28.

(complete series) – Premiere: June 28. The fucking Michael Che – Premiere: June 30.

– Premiere: June 30. Hausen – Premiere: June 30.

FILMS

the father of the bride



Sofia surprise arrives in Miami to visit his parents Billy and Ingrid and give them great news: she is engaged to her new boyfriend Adam and they are getting married imminently. In turn, the sudden celebration prevents Billy and Ingrid from telling them that they are in divorce proceedings. However, both agree to play the role of a happy couple so as not to spoil their daughter’s big day.

Directed by Gaz Alazraki, the father of the bride is a ‘remake’ of the 1991 film of the same name and stars Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adriana Arjona and Diego Boneta.

Premiere: June 16.

Scooby!



Tony Cervone directs Scooby!, the animated film of the legendary series arrives at HBO Max. Do you want to know how Scooby-Doo and shaggy? The answer lies in this film that features, in its original version, the voices of Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez, Kiersey Clemons and Jason Isaacs.

In addition to the first meeting between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, the film also tells how these two friends joined Fred, Daphne Y Wilma to found the agency Mystery Inc. Together they will have to solve the most challenging mystery to date: a plot that seeks to free the ghost Cerberus as they try to stop the apocalypse.

Premiere: June 25th.

Other movies premiering in June on HBO Max:

Irma Vep – Premiere: June 5.

– Premiere: June 5. the balcony movie – Premiere June 19.

